Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ 10-year-old girl who died in Boxing Day crash

By Press Association
Undated handout photo issued by Humberside Police of 10-year-old Abbie Wilson from Bradford, who died in a collision in East Yorkshire on Boxing Day. Humberside Police said the crash between a black Audi A4 and a blue Skoda Kodiaq happened on Garrowby Street, in rural East Yorkshire, just before 5pm on Tuesday. Abbie Wilson, from Bradford, who was in the Skoda, was taken to hospital but later died. Issue date: Wednesday December 27, 2023.
The family of a 10-year-old girl who died in a car crash on Boxing Day have paid tribute to their “lovable young girl”.

Humberside Police said the crash between a black Audi A4 and a blue Skoda Kodiaq happened on Garrowby Street, in rural East Yorkshire, just before 5pm on Tuesday.

Abbie Wilson, from Bradford, who was in the Skoda, was taken to hospital but later died.

A 66-year-old man, who was driving the Audi and has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Six other people suffered what police believe are serious injuries in the crash.

Abbie’s family issued a picture of her beaming in front of a Christmas tree as they paid tribute to her through police.

They said: “Abbie was such a lovable young girl.

“She would constantly have us looking at houses she would find on the internet, describing her dream home for when she grew up. We will miss her so much.”

The family, who are being supported by specially trained officers, have asked for privacy. The family of the Audi driver have been told of his death.

A force spokesman said: “It is believed that the Skoda was travelling from the coast and the Audi from the York area and we ask anyone that saw the vehicles prior to the collision to get in touch.”

Police have appealed for anyone who was travelling in the area at the time or may have dashcam footage to contact them on 101 quoting reference 23*182208.