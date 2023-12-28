‘Insulting’ to suggest Irish men were in Colombia for peace process – archives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Insulting’ to suggest Irish men were in Colombia for peace process – archives

By Press Association
Richard Haass speaking to reporters after having talks with Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern (left), at Government Buildings, Dublin (Chris Bacon/PA)
A suggestion that three republicans were on holiday in Colombia rather than training rebels was said to be “insulting to (the) intelligence” of diplomats, archive documents show.

There was concern at the time that the arrest of the so-called Colombia Three in 2001 could damage the Northern Ireland peace process.

The incident happened after the IRA agreed on a way of disabling its arsenal, following months of slow progress.

Colombian authorities alleged that the men were training members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, also known as Farc.

The men were convicted of training rebels and sentenced to 17 years in prison in 2004; they were granted amnesty in 2020 as part of Colombia’s peace process.

In 2022, it was reported that their amnesty had been revoked.

The Colombia Three have always denied wrongdoing, maintaining they were in the country to observe Colombia’s peace negotiations.

The three men, who were travelling on false passports, Niall Connolly, James Monaghan, and Martin McCauley, were arrested on August 11 2001 at Bogota International Airport.

In newly released State documents, the discussion between top Irish and US officials in the aftermath of the arrests show that the US’ Special Envoy for Northern Ireland Richard Haass was angry at the incident.

In a meeting between Mr Haas and Ireland’s Ambassador to the US Sean O hUiginn, he said the men were “not on vacation, they were not promoting a peace process”.

“It was not only implausible to try to put across such explanations but insulting to our intelligence.

“A far better course would be to admit that a mistake had been made and say that it would not happen again.

“It was far more likely that the detainees were involved in some kind of ‘transfer of knowhow about bomb-making’.”

A briefing document written for the Department of Foreign Affairs detailed a meeting in Washington DC between Mr Haass and Ireland’s Ambassador to the US Sean Ó hUiginn.

The document notes that the Irish and British governments were “obviously in stocktaking mode to work out a strategy in relation to developments in the peace process, including of course the Colombia dimension”.

“The benign explanation that the three might have been engaged in peace education was not sustainable.

“Rather the choice was from the malign menu, for example, of some kind of weapons dealing, testing or training,” the note dated September 7 2001 said.

The material can be viewed in the National Archives in file 2023/53/29