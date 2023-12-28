Blair placed ‘on ice’ proposed review of abortion law in Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blair placed ‘on ice’ proposed review of abortion law in Northern Ireland

By Press Association
Newly released papers show that former PM Tony Blair put ‘on ice’ Northern Ireland secretary Mo Mowlam’s plan to review abortion laws, warning it would cause further division (Brian Little/PA)
Newly released papers show that former PM Tony Blair put 'on ice' Northern Ireland secretary Mo Mowlam's plan to review abortion laws, warning it would cause further division (Brian Little/PA)

Former prime minister Tony Blair put “on ice” Northern Ireland secretary Mo Mowlam’s plan to review abortion laws, warning it would cause further division, newly released documents reveal.

According to the previously confidential state papers there had been discussion within government around a review of abortion law in the region from February 1998.

The 1967 Abortion Act did not then apply to Northern Ireland, where the law on abortion was instead governed by a combination of statute and case law.

In a letter to DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson in June 1998, Ms Mowlam said the government had been pressed by a “range of interests”, including the Standing Advisory Commission on Human Rights, High Court judges, gynaecologists and women’s organisations, to clarify the current position.

“This is not a position with which we as a responsible government can be comfortable, and I can confirm one option under consideration is the establishment of an expert committee to inquire into the legal, medical and social issues raised by the current law and practice, and to make recommendations,” she wrote.

“However, our predecessors have consistently taken the view that, if there is to be any change in the law, the preferable way for it to happen would be through Northern Ireland elected representatives. Accordingly, I envisage that any expert review would report in the first instance to the Northern Ireland Assembly and its ministers.”

Then prime minister Tony Blair told Mo Mowlam in 1999 that a review of Northern Ireland’s abortion laws should be ‘put on ice for now’ (Chris Ison/PA)

According to the file, Ms Mowlam proposed in 1999 that an independent review of legal and medical issues raised by the current abortion laws in Northern Ireland should take place.

But she was told by Mr Blair that he was “not convinced that a review should be undertaken now” because he saw “little scope for bi-communal support”.

He told her it should be “put on ice for now”.

Ms Mowlam was recorded as having accepted the prime minister’s view, but maintained she would “like to return to the issue when the political process permitted”, noting that the Labour Party had made a pre-election commitment to review the abortion law.

She is recorded as having said she felt the approach she had suggested was “a minimalist one”.

The file also notes plans for a ship with a fully equipped operating theatre to carry out abortions to visit Dublin in 2001.

It records that the ship, financed by the Dutch Women’s organisation Women on Waves, planned to “launch its worldwide activities in Ireland because it has one of the most restrictive abortion policies in Europe”.

However it also notes that the ship is not expected to come to Northern Ireland, and suggested that, if asked about it, the “line to take” was that it was “a matter for the authorities there (Dublin)”.