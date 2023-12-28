Woman struck twice by tonsil cancer celebrates as tumour shrinks in half

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman struck twice by tonsil cancer celebrates as tumour shrinks in half

By Press Association
Jeanette Joyce, who has had tonsil cancer twice, is having regular immunotherapy treatment (Christie NHS Foundation Trust/PA)
A woman struck twice by tonsil cancer is celebrating after seeing her tumour shrink in half.

Jeanette Joyce, 64, from Northwich in Cheshire, was diagnosed with cancer in her right tonsil and soft palate (roof of the mouth) during the pandemic in May 2021.

She endured 33 doses of radiotherapy and two cycles of chemotherapy and was eventually given the all-clear in the July.

But, devastatingly, just three days after a 12-month check-up to ensure all was well, she was diagnosed with a completely unrelated second tumour in her left tonsil.

Mrs Joyce’s initial symptoms of cancer were an ongoing runny nose and a sore throat.

She told the PA news agency: “I thought I had hayfever, but it was during lockdown and I couldn’t get an appointment at the doctors’.

“When I did see the doctor, he thought it was rhinitis and prescribed some nasal sprays.

“I had two lots of those but, when it didn’t clear up, then they sent me to my local hospital.

“There, I had a biopsy and it came back as cancer in my right tonsil. It was a shock, I was completely stunned.”

Mrs Joyce, who is married to Dave, 67, underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy and was delighted to ring the bell to signal the end of treatment.

But during a 12-month check-up, a doctor at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust cancer hospital in Manchester noticed a thickening on one side in her throat.

He wrote a report for her local hospital, where she was due to have a check-up, and staff carried out a biopsy.

Mrs Joyce was then given the awful news that the cancer was now in the other tonsil and was not curable.

The disease was also found in three other places in her palate and Mrs Joyce was told palliative (end of life) care was the only option.

She said: “I was so shocked, stunned and in disbelief. It felt like I was having an out-of-body experience when I was being told they couldn’t do anything more for me.

“It felt like I was staring into my own coffin. I even started planning the music for my funeral.”

Jeanette Joyce and her husband Dave (Christie NHS Foundation Trust/PA)

However, unwilling to accept her fate, Mrs Joyce asked to be referred to the Christie where doctors said she was eligible for a phase II clinical trial.

She agreed to take part in research at the National Institute for Health and Care Research Manchester Clinical Research Facility at the Christie and started her first treatment on December 7, 2022.

This treatment involves having an immunotherapy drug intravenously every six weeks, together with an injection of a protein into her leg every three weeks.

Immunotherapy is a type of treatment which helps the immune system recognise cancer and kill it. The clinical trial is testing this new immunotherapy combination for head and neck cancers.

Mrs Joyce is delighted after scans showed the tumour has now shrunk to half its size in eight months.

She said: “Everything is going in the right direction at the moment.

“When I was told it was incurable, I was completely floored. But I’ve always been incredibly positive, and the trial means the tumour is shrinking.”

Day-to-day, Mrs Joyce enjoys spending time with her husband and goes on daily walks with her neighbour, who has dementia.

“My husband and I like cooking and things like that,” she added. “We also like reading.”

As for whether she would recommend trying new treatment combinations, she said: “The clinical trial was the only thing left for me, so I thought, why not give it a go?  I had nothing to lose.

“This has been a 100% positive experience for me. I’ve not experienced any side-effects and I’m able to live life to the full. I can even eat anything I like, and that includes tucking into a nice juicy steak.

“I’d encourage anyone to absolutely go for it if you’re offered the chance to take part in research.  Since being on the trial, I haven’t looked back.”

Dr Robert Metcalf, consultant oncologist at the Christie said: “Jeanette is doing very well on this clinical trial and experiencing no side-effects, which is fantastic for her.

“We have seen her tumour reduced to half the size in eight months. We’re on the right trajectory so something’s working, so we’re going to stick with this treatment and see where we get to.”

He continued: “This trial has shown some promising results with half the patients responding well.

“It’s still early days, but we’re hopeful this drug combination could become a standard treatment for some patients with head and neck cancer in the future.

“We are certainly seeing immunotherapy drugs being used more routinely for head and neck cancers which is good news for patients as they are better tolerated, and less likely to result in long-term side effects.”

In total, 154 patients with a type of head and neck cancer (squamous cell carcinoma) that has returned, or spread to other parts of the body, are being recruited onto the clinical trial.

Head and neck cancer is a relatively uncommon type of cancer, with just 12,400 new cases diagnosed in the UK each year.