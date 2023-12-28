Queen urged consideration of Irish passport holders for garden party invites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Queen urged consideration of Irish passport holders for garden party invites

By Press Association
Guests during a garden party at Buckingham Palace (PA)
Guests during a garden party at Buckingham Palace (PA)

The late Queen expressed a desire for Irish passport holders living in Northern Ireland to be considered for invitation to her garden parties at Buckingham Palace.

Newly released archives show that Stormont leaders were requested in 2001 to nominate potential garden party guests from “as wide a range as possible”.

The request was issued by the Lord Chamberlain’s Office to late First Minister David Trimble and late deputy First Minister Seamus Mallon.

Details were outlined in a confidential minute issued to senior colleagues by the then head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, Gerry Loughran, in February 2001.

Buckingham Palace garden party
The Queen walks among guests during a Buckingham Palace Garden Party (PA)

“The First Minister and Deputy First Minister have been invited by the Lord Chamberlain’s office to nominate guests to attend garden parties hosted by Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace,” it read.

“The garden parties will be held on Wednesday 11 July, Wednesday 18 July and Wednesday 25 July.

“The Lord Chamberlain’s office have advised that those nominated should be drawn from as wide a range as possible and should not have previously attended one of Her Majesty’s Garden Parties.

“In his letter the Comptroller also advises that it is the Queen’s wish that the nominations may include residents in Northern Ireland who hold Irish passports.

“The First Minister and Deputy First Minister have agreed that, where possible, representatives from as diverse a range of interests and responsibilities, spread geographically across the region, should be brought together.

“They have also agreed that the nomination process will be handled by permanent secretaries who are able to draw on external working links and contacts across a wide range of their departments’ activities.

“The final list will be signed off by the First Minister and Deputy First Minister.”

Mr Loughran stressed that spaces were limited, with each department allowed to make eight nominations, inclusive of guests’ partners or spouses, where applicable.

He said that a “small number of civil servants” would also be invited to the garden parties, and he encouraged his permanent secretaries to nominate two members of staff from their respective departments.

“Those nominated should include more junior ranking staff, including professional staff, to reward, for example, long services or particularly meritorious performance,” he added.