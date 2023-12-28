Application for cycle rickshaw service stumps officials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Application for cycle rickshaw service stumps officials

By Press Association
A man rests in a rickshaw near Hou Hai lake in Beijing (PA)
A man rests in a rickshaw near Hou Hai lake in Beijing (PA)

An application to introduce a cycle rickshaw service in Northern Ireland in 2000 sparked a UK-wide hunt by officials to determine the legal position, it has emerged.

It was proposed to introduce cycle rickshaws initially in Belfast, offering short trips in and around the city centre – including on the Lagan Towpath and to the then-newly built Odyssey Arena on Queen’s Island.

The initial email inquiry dated November 17, 2000 referred to importing £4,000 cycles to Northern Ireland to carry two-three passengers and be operated by trained personnel.

The person interested in starting the service said they had negotiated public liability for £2 million, employees liability and general business insurance, and asked for guidance around what requirements there would be from government departments.

A flurry of emails between officials to determine how to license the service on public roads, and also on the Lagan Towpath, are recorded in a previously secret public records file.

It involved discussion around how such services were licensed in Great Britain and a law from 1889, and was described in a hand-written note as “not going to be an easy one to resolve” in terms of how it could be licensed.

Further research was undertaken into how similar requests had been dealt with in York – where they were treated as horse-drawn carriages, but it could not be determined who should test them, Oxford where they were in competitions with hackneys and the operator then went bankrupt, and Salisbury where rickshaws were licensed through the Town Police Clauses Act of 1847 and 1889.

That note added: “The Salisbury people have made references to the convenience of turning down the applications but they decided against it and I feel we have no option but to progress with the applicant if they are still interested.”