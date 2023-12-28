Man killed in North Yorkshire town on Boxing Day named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man killed in North Yorkshire town on Boxing Day named

By Press Association
Luke Miller was stabbed to death in Tadcaster in the early hours of Boxing Day (North Yorkshire Police/PA)
Luke Miller was stabbed to death in Tadcaster in the early hours of Boxing Day (North Yorkshire Police/PA)

A man stabbed to death in a North Yorkshire town in the early hours of Boxing Day has been named as Luke Miller, 23.

Mr Miller’s parents described him as a “beloved son”.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with his murder.

Paying tribute to Mr Miller, his parents said: “There are no words that can truly describe the utter devastation that we, as a family, feel following the loss of our beloved son Luke.

“Our hearts are shattered and our world has been torn apart, but Luke will remain in our hearts forever and always.”

Police were called to Rosemary Court in Tadcaster at 7.20am after reports of a man with serious injuries.

North Yorkshire Police officers and Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics attended but Mr Miller, who was from the Tadcaster area, was pronounced dead “a short time later”, the force said.

Tadcaster Bridge
The incident happened close to the River Wharfe in the town (Danny Lawson/PA)

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Wednesday and gave the cause of death as a single stab wound to the chest, police said.

The 22-year-old man charged with his murder was due to appear before York Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.