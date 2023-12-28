Supermarket driver plans family holiday after £3.8m Christmas lottery win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Supermarket driver plans family holiday after £3.8m Christmas lottery win

By Press Association
Supermarket delivery driver Jonny Johnston is planning to take his family abroad for the first time after winning a £3.8m Lotto jackpot just days before Christmas (Liam McBurney/PA)
A supermarket delivery driver from Northern Ireland is planning to take his family abroad for the first time after winning a £3,800,000 Lotto jackpot just days before Christmas.

Jonny Johnston, 45, from Co Fermanagh, had been delivering festive goods for Tesco just before he was notified of the life-changing win.

After completing his rounds on Saturday, he enjoyed a Christmas night out with work colleagues before spotting an email from the National Lottery telling him there was “good news about his ticket”.

Jonny Johnston and his partner, Christina Williams, celebrate at the Culloden Estate & Spa Hotel in Belfast after winning £3.8m (Liam McBurney/PA)

He originally thought he had won a Lucky Dip and went to bed. It was only on Sunday morning that he and his partner, Christina Williams, checked the National Lottery app.

Mr Johnston said: “I was sitting on the edge of the bed on Sunday morning, trying to make sense of what I was seeing.

“I just kept staring at the numbers on my account.

“I thought maybe I had won £38,000 but then there were too many zeros.

“I passed the phone to Christina for her to check and she was in disbelief too.

“We both began to think that it was a trick, a scam even! We decided we had better call Camelot and double-check.”

Once the win was confirmed, the couple broke the news to their three adult children.

Jonny Johnston and Christina Williams plan to use their newfound wealth to provide financial security for their family and indulge in some leisure time together (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Johnston said: “The kids were silent at first, looking at both of us in disbelief.

“And then the screaming and shouting started and everyone was jumping around the kitchen, cheering. Seeing as it was still early, we popped the kettle on and toasted the amazing news with a cup of coffee.”

After learning of his win, Mr Johnston still had another shift to work at Tesco before Christmas and was determined not to leave his colleagues in the lurch.

The couple plan to use their newfound wealth to provide financial security for their family, as well as to indulge in some leisure time together.

The couple, who have two sons, aged 23 and 19, and a 20-year-old daughter – have never been abroad together and Mr Johnston has never owned a passport.

He said: “I would love for us all to go to the Caribbean, maybe on a cruise, as it sounds and looks incredible.

“We have never had a family holiday together. I just need to apply for my passport first.”

Jonny Johnston said the win is a dream come true and will allow the family to do things they could only have dreamt of before (Liam McBurney/PA)

Other purchases may include a vintage car and even a tractor for one of their farm-working children.

Mr Johnston added: “I’m still in disbelief. This is a dream come true for me and my family.

“I’ve always worked hard, and this win will allow us to do things we could only ever have dreamt of before. I am incredibly grateful and still trying to wrap my head around it all.”

Having played Lotto for more than 20 years, Mr Johnston would normally select his usual numbers.

However, the week before he had matched two numbers and won an additional Lucky Dip for Saturday’s Lotto draw and it was the free Lucky Dip line which proved to be the winner.

He played the Lotto on the National Lottery app and the winning numbers on Saturday December 16 were 4, 12, 23, 30, 50 and 56.