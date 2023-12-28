Boy, 16, charged with murder of woman on Christmas Eve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 16, charged with murder of woman on Christmas Eve

By Press Association
A Metropolitan Police officer at the scene outside Spenlow House in Jamaica Road, Bermondsey (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A Metropolitan Police officer at the scene outside Spenlow House in Jamaica Road, Bermondsey (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A 16-year-old boy will appear in court charged with the murder of a 22-year-old woman in south London on Christmas Eve.

Kacey Clarke was found with a stab injury in a residential property at Spenlow House in Jamaica Road, Bermondsey, just after 10pm on Sunday December 24, the Metropolitan Police said.

She died at the scene.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested a short time later and taken into custody at a south London police station.

Bermondsey incident
Spenlow House in Jamaica Road, Bermondsey (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Ms Clarke and the teenager were known to each other, police said.

Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander for Southwark, said: “This is a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation, and Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie asked for anyone with any information to come forward.

He said: “Our investigation continues and a team of detectives are working at pace to establish what happened that resulted in a young woman losing her life.

“My thoughts, and those of my team, are with her family and friends at this awful time.

“One person has been arrested, however we still need to hear from anyone who was in the Spenlow House area between 7pm and 11pm on Christmas Eve and may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

“I would urge anyone with any information that may be relevant to our investigation, no matter how insignificant it may have seemed at the time, to come forward immediately.”

Ms Clarke’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and have requested their privacy is respected.