Murder probe after man killed as car ploughs into crowd during disturbance

A quiet cul-de-sac has been sealed off after a 46-year-old man died and several other people were injured when a car hit a crowd during a disturbance.

A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder continues to be held by detectives investigating the incident in College Close in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on Wednesday afternoon, South Yorkshire Police said.

They are also questioning a 55-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A police cordon near College Close in Burngreave, where a 46-year-old man died (Dave Higgens/PA)

On Thursday, police continued to guard an extensive cordon around the close, which is a small cul-de-sac of modern houses, a short distance from the city’s Northern General Hospital and about a mile-and-a-half from the city centre.

Officers said emergency services were called to the area “following reports of violence and disorder” at about 2pm.

As the call was under way, a car collided with a group of people.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene while another person was rushed to hospital, where they remain in a serious condition.

On Thursday, large numbers of police were patrolling the neighbouring streets and crime scene investigators were seen entering College Close to continue the inquiries.

People living in neighbouring streets said they were shocked by the incident but did not know what had happened.

They said a large number of police vehicles converged on the area on Wednesday afternoon and a car was later taken away on a truck.

Police in Scott Road, Sheffield, close to the scene of the incident (Dave Higgens/PA)

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Knowles said on Wednesday: “We are now dealing with a murder investigation and understand the distress this will cause to those directly affected and the wider community.

“We have a large cordon in the area and are conducting CCTV and house-to-house inquiries.

“We’ll be patrolling throughout the night to offer reassurance and to speak to anyone who may hold information or feel concerned.”

Police would like to hear from anyone who lives in the area and has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage. The incident number is 459 of December 27.