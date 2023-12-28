Lancashire accent may be lost ‘in the next few generations’, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lancashire accent may be lost ‘in the next few generations’, study suggests

By Press Association
Comedian Les Dawson was a proud Lancastrian (PA)
The Lancashire accent is dying out and may be lost “in the next few generations”, researchers have warned.

Known for its distinctive “strong r” sound at the end of some words, the accent is uncommon in younger generations, a study has found.

Lancaster University’s Dr Danielle Turton said the accent feature, known to researchers as rhoticity, “may be lost in the next few generations”.

“Accent change is often like a puddle: it dries up in most places and leave remnants around the edges,” she added.

Bernard Manning funeral
Jim Bowen (left) with fellow comedian Frank Carson (Gareth Copley/PA)

The “r” in the spelling for speakers from these areas means it should be pronounced like an “r” at the beginning of a word, rather than just creating a longer vowel, the study said.

Prominent Lancastrians including comedians Eric Morecambe and Les Dawson, actress Jane Horrocks and Bullseye presenter Jim Bowen would use a “strong r” at the end of words like purr, car, bird and her.

Lancastrian speakers “usually differentiate between pairs of words such as ‘stellar’ and ‘stella’, whereas most of England would consider them to be the same”, Dr Turton said.

Hundreds of years ago, people throughout England used to pronounce strong “r”s, researchers said.

The accent survives in Blackburn where young speakers do mostly say their “r”s, but they are, according to the research team, phonetically very weak and often difficult to perceive.

Young speakers also pronounce their “r”s less frequently than older speakers, the study shows.

“For the youngest speakers in Blackburn, these ‘r’s are very weak, which raises the question of whether future generations will even hear these weak ‘r’s at all, and whether this distinction will eventually fade away,” the researcher said.

Her paper – An acoustic analysis of rhoticity in Lancashire – published in the Journal of Phonetics examines rhoticity.

Researchers interviewed 28 people from Blackburn to analyse how they pronounced their “r”s.

It presents the first systematic acoustic analysis of a rhotic accent in present-day England.

Dr Turton said the disappearance of the accent might be happening “so gradually that people don’t notice it”.

A 2020 study found northern accents are becoming more similar, with the existence of a general northern English accent among “educated people” in the north.

“In recent years, there has been a lot of talk about the disappearance of traditional dialects and the linguistic homogenisation of regions in England,” the researcher added.

“Unfortunately, it seems that this is the case for the East Lancashire ‘island of rhoticity’.

“In the next few generations, this traditional feature may be lost.

“That being said, Blackburn still retains many other vowel features that make it unique and changes like this often pave the way for further linguistic evolution in the future.”