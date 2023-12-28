Flames reported at Blackpool Tower actually ‘orange netting’, police say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Flames reported at Blackpool Tower actually ‘orange netting’, police say

By Press Association
Police and firefighters at the scene (Michael Holmes/PA)
Police and firefighters at the scene (Michael Holmes/PA)

Flames reported at the top of Blackpool Tower were actually “orange netting”, police have said, after firefighters rushed to the scene.

Lancashire Constabulary flew a helicopter over the tower and confirmed there was no blaze.

The 158-metre structure is currently closed for renovation.

The fire service was called to the scene by “concerned members of the public”.

A police helicopter at the scene
A police helicopter at the scene (Michael Holmes/PA)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of breach of the peace, police said.

A police statement said: “We know there are reports of a fire at Blackpool Tower and we just wanted to give you an update from our divisional commander, Chief Superintendent Karen Edwards.

“We are at the scene in support of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Blackpool Council and Merlin Entertainment.

“The top of the tower is currently closed for renovation and difficult to access. Our helicopter has flown over the tower and there is no fire.

“We can confirm what can be seen is orange netting.

Police and firefighters attended the scene of the incident
Police and firefighters attended the scene of the incident (Michael Holmes/PA)

“One man has been arrested on suspicion of breach of the peace and is being transported to custody.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service had six fire engines in attendance on the promenade and the tower was evacuated as a precaution.

The fire service said in a statement: “Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Promenade, Blackpool today by concerned members of the public, due to a combination of factors that led them to believe it was a fire.

“The area where the fire was suspected is generally inaccessible, therefore access to this area is difficult. A specialist team from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service gained access and confirmed that there was no fire.

“This incident was supported by the National Police Air Service, who used thermal imaging which provided further assurance.”

A spokesperson for Merlin Entertainments, which runs the tower, said: “We can confirm that the fire brigade are on site at the Blackpool Tower and have established that there is no fire.

“Our well-rehearsed emergency procedures were implemented, and we can confirm that what looked like a fire from a distance was in fact lights on a reflective netting surface at the top of the tower.”

No smoke was reported but an investigation was carried out as a standard procedure, the company said.

The surrounding area was evacuated as a precaution.