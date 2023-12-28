Neighbours shocked after car hits crowd during disturbance leaving one man dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Neighbours shocked after car hits crowd during disturbance leaving one man dead

By Press Association
Police officers at the scene at College Court after a 46-year-old man died and several others were injured (Dave Higgens/PA)
People living in a quiet cul-de-sac have described the “disaster” that unfolded in their street when a car hit a crowd during a disturbance, leaving one man dead and a number of others injured.

A 23-year-old man was arrested was on suspicion of murder following the incident at the junction of College Court and College Close in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on Wednesday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said he is continuing to be held for questioning on Thursday along with a 55-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said they were called to the cul-de-sac “following reports of violence and disorder” at about 2pm and a car collided with a group of people as the call was under way.

Police at the scene in College Court, Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA)

Neighbours said they were alerted by noise in the street.

Tarek Nayli, 49, said he came out of his home to see fighting in the street, a number of injured people and neighbours telling him there were others trapped under a car.

Mr Nayli said: “I heard a lot of sound, a lot of voices, a lot of shouting.

“When I came out, I found people all gathering around and people fighting.

“One guy had a lot of blood on his face.”

Mr Nayli said the car involved was already there by the time he became aware of the incident and the police arrived two minutes after he did.

He said: “I saw people fighting on that corner before the police came and the car was already there.

“The whole neighbourhood was out.”

He said: “They said there were people underneath the car and when the police came they managed to get them out.

“When the police came, they flipped the car over and they’ve taken two people out.”

Mr Nayli said one injured man was already sitting beside the car and a woman was also clearly hurt.

Asked about the fighting he witnessed, he said: “I didn’t see any weapons but there was a lot of hitting and one guy had a stick.”

Mr Nayli said he only found out later that someone had died.

He said:  “It was very, very sad and also very upsetting, and I couldn’t believe it

“All of a sudden you find people dead and a very big crime. This is a disaster.”

Other neighbours said they believed the fighting had begun over a dispute between families, but the man who died had come to help and was not involved in the disorder.

The incident happened at the junction of College Court and College Close, in the Burngreave area of Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA)

On Thursday morning, police continued to guard an extensive cordon around the close, which is a small cul-de-sac of modern houses a short distance from the city’s Northern General Hospital and about a mile-and-a-half from the city centre.

The cordon was dropped later in the day as forensic officers and detectives continued their inquiries in the small semi-detached property.

Police said one man was pronounced dead at the scene while another person was rushed to hospital, where they remain in a serious condition.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Knowles said on Wednesday: “We are now dealing with a murder investigation and understand the distress this will cause to those directly affected and the wider community.

“We have a large cordon in the area and are conducting CCTV and house-to-house inquiries.

“We’ll be patrolling throughout the night to offer reassurance and to speak to anyone who may hold information or feel concerned.”

Police would like to hear from anyone who lives in the area and has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage. The incident number is 459 of December 27.