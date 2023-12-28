Two people die after car collides with ambulance transporting elderly man

Two people are dead after a collision between a car and an ambulance transporting an elderly man in Suffolk.

Emergency services were called to the B1506 Bury Road, between Newmarket and Kentford, at about 7.30pm on December 19.

One of those killed was a woman in her 70s, who was driving the car, a blue Volkswagen Golf.

The other was a man in his 90s, a passenger in the ambulance, who died after being taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Suffolk Police said.

The female ambulance driver suffered serious injuries and was also taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses, who can call 101, quoting SC-19122023-302.