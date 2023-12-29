Decommissioning chairman wanted to quit in 2001 after slow progress – records

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Decommissioning chairman wanted to quit in 2001 after slow progress – records

By Press Association
General John de Chastelain, head of the arms decommissioning body (PA)
The chairman of the body in charge of decommissioning as part of Northern Ireland’s peace process considered standing down from the role in June 2001 after months of slow progress.

Documents released from Ireland’s state files this year show a “downbeat” view of the pace of attempts to ensure the IRA and other paramilitary groups disabled their arms after the Good Friday Agreement.

Officials from Ireland’s Department of Justice and from the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) met the three commissioners of the Independent International Commission on Decommissioning (IICD) on June 27.

Despite six meetings with the IRA representative since March, IICD chairman John de Chastelain said that “we are no nearer actually decommissioning”.

William Fittall of the NIO noted that, “more provocatively”, the three commissioners were proposing to be released from their roles by September 24, on its fourth anniversary.

“John de Chastelain stressed that he and his colleagues did not want to be irresponsible or walk away from their commitments. But they had personal lives they needed to get on with.”

He also expressed concern about the commission’s credibility given “the impasse and growing unionist scepticism”.

“They thought that putting the date in the public domain might produce a helpful jolt to the system.

“Nevertheless, they were open to discussion on this. They understood that the governments might want the commission still to exist with a staff member there to answer the phones.

“But the present three commissioners did not want to remain in Belfast beyond September.”

Mr Fittall noted that “their restlessness is something which we can exploit privately with Sinn Fein”.

A week prior, Irish diplomat Niall Holohan recounted a meeting he had in Belfast with Clifford Garrard, who was Mr de Chastelain’s deputy.

Mr Garrard told Mr Holohan that the “waiting game” had been “an exasperating experience” for the commission.

“Garrard was of the view furthermore that nothing less than an act of putting arms completely and verifiably beyond use would be enough to save David Trimble’s scalp on July 1,” the note said.

It added: “If David Trimble proceeds with his threat to resign on July 1 and the Good Friday institutions were to collapse as a result, it might prove difficult for de Chastelain to justify his continued presence in Belfast.”

The commission remained in place for four more years until it was verified that all IRA materiel was decommissioned.

The material can be viewed in the National Archives in file 2023/155/6.