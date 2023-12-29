Kerry Packer offered as mediator in Spycatcher case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kerry Packer offered as mediator in Spycatcher case

Press Association
Australian media tycoon Kerry Packer, pictured, was put forward as an unlikely mediator in the battle by Margaret Thatcher’s government to suppress the ‘Spycatcher’ memoirs of ex-MI5 officer Peter Wright, according to newly released official papers (PA)
Australian media tycoon Kerry Packer was put forward as an unlikely mediator in the battle by Margaret Thatcher’s government to suppress the “Spycatcher” memoirs of ex-MI5 officer Peter Wright, according to newly released official papers.

The offer was made by Mr Wright’s Australian counsel – and future prime minister – Malcolm Turnbull as part of a proposed out-of-court settlement, files released by the National Archives show.

The young lawyer was propelled to international prominence with his aggressive cross-examination of Britain’s most senior civil servant Sir Robert Armstrong in the government’s ultimately doomed attempt to obtain an injunction banning publication there.

During the course of the five-week trial in Sydney in the autumn of 1986, Sir Robert, the cabinet secretary, famously admitted one of his statements had been “economical with the truth” – a comment eagerly seized on as proof of British duplicity.

Sir Robert Armstrong
Sir Robert Armstrong admitted he had been ‘economical with the truth’ (PA)

In a telegram to London towards the end of his witness box ordeal, the mandarin disclosed that Mr Turnbull had approached the government’s counsel Theo Simos with an offer of talks with a view to reaching a settlement.

He said Mr Turnbull’s proposal would involve Mrs Thatcher recognising the problem of “old spooks wanting to tell their stories” and agreeing to set up a committee of inquiry.

The aim would be to move to a system similar to that in the US where ex-CIA officers could publish provided they had permission from their former employer.

Mr Turnbull said that if she agreed, Mrs Thatcher would be seen as “a champion of freedom of information and freedom of speech” while he would do his best say that Sir Robert had done “a splendid job”.

“Very good of him, I must say,” the Whitehall mandarin drily noted.

He said Mr Turnbull, who was a legal adviser to Mr Packer’s media empire, had added that the tycoon – best known in Britain for his rebel World Series Cricket – “could mediate if that were necessary”.

There was little enthusiasm for the proposal on the British side. Sir Robert noted the closing words of the judge that day quoting the Roman poet Virgil: “Timeo Danaos et dona ferentes” – beware Greeks bearing gifts.

“We certainly need to view Turnbull’s proposition in that light,” Sir Robert said. “There is not much enthusiasm here for starting down this course. We do not trust our Greek.”

In London, Mrs Thatcher and her senior ministers quickly decided that a settlement on such terms was “out of the question”.

“The government could not compromise on its point of principle that a member of the security service could not write an unauthorised book,” they agreed.