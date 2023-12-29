What the papers say – December 29

Despite the Christmas break, stories from Westminster dominate the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

The Times runs with a study suggesting a Whitehall hiring ban has pushed underqualified staffers into senior roles.

THE TIMES: Civil service beats wage freeze by overpromoting #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vgxk8zASAn — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 28, 2023

Inheritance tax is emerging as a pre-election issue and the Daily Mail says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is considering cutting it by half.

Daily Mail: Hunt plan to slash death tax by half #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GrjTFpUX9f — George Mann (@sgfmann) December 27, 2023

The i focuses on former prime minister Boris Johnson as he urges Rishi Sunak to speed up the transition to nuclear power.

Friday's front page'Get on with it': Johnson hits out at Sunak over nuclear power delays 🔴Exclusive by @BenGartside https://t.co/fT5y2mtVIH#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qxLqs5m2DM — i newspaper (@theipaper) December 28, 2023

The Guardian looks at burnout in the health sector with doctors airing concerns over “moral distress”.

GUARDIAN: Doctors raise alarm over ‘moral distress’ from NHS overstretch #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lZFuiFxAAn — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 28, 2023

An investigation into police procedures features on the front of the Daily Telegraph with a study suggesting officers across Britain do not meet minimum standards when booking criminals.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Half of police not probing crime properly'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/5UfAfyDrF6 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 28, 2023

The Daily Mirror and Daily Express lead on the tornado that damaged 100 homes in Greater Manchester.

Tomorrow's front page: Manchester tornado leaves family safe amid chaos and damage #tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/cjdmRpj7yr pic.twitter.com/Ca1eMRrxLS — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 28, 2023

The Financial Times concentrates on efforts to starve Houthi rebels of funding after a string of attacks on shipping.

FT UK: Washington steps up effort to choke funding for Tehran backed Houthis #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/L1bwaa3JMu — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 28, 2023

The Independent gives over its front page to a special report on the jailed former leader of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi.

And for something completely different, the Daily Star uses man’s best friend’s struggle with holiday weight gain.