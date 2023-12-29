Man arrested following Christmas Eve shooting at Dublin restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man arrested following Christmas Eve shooting at Dublin restaurant

By Press Association
Garda officers at the scene in Blanchardstown where a man aged in his 20s was pronounced dead after being injured during a shooting incident (Niall Carson/PA)
A man has been arrested following a shooting incident in a restaurant in Dublin on Christmas Eve.

A man, named locally as Tristan Sherry, died after he was assaulted and stabbed during the gun attack at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown.

A police spokesperson said: “Gardai have arrested a male in relation to the investigation into a serious incident that occurred at a premises on the Main Street in Blanchardstown.

“He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station in West Dublin. Investigations are ongoing.”

Blanchardstown incident
Irish police stepped up uniformed patrols in Dublin following the killing (Niall Carson/PA)

A man in his 40s was also injured when he received gunshot wounds in the incident.

It is understood gardai are investigating whether Mr Sherry was a participant in the initial shooting and was tackled and stabbed after the shots were fired.

Gardai stepped up uniformed patrols in Dublin after the incident amid fears of reprisal attacks.

Uniform patrols in the Dublin region, with support from armed patrols including the Garda armed support unit, have been increased.

The incident unfolded inside a restaurant filled with customers, including families out for Christmas Eve celebrations.

An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station and the investigation is being led by a senior investigating officer (SIO).

The Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also providing assistance and a Garda family liaison officer has been appointed to both families.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar described his shock at the incident, revealing he had visited the family-run restaurant many times, while Minister of Justice Helen McEntee condemned the violence as “disgusting”.