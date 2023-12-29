Public warned not to approach man wanted over deadly Boxing Day stabbing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Public warned not to approach man wanted over deadly Boxing Day stabbing

By Press Association
People have been urged to call 999 if they see Jerejs Vankovs – but not to approach him (Metropolitan Police/PA)
People have been urged to call 999 if they see Jerejs Vankovs – but not to approach him (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Police have appealed to the public to help find a suspected knifeman – but urged people not to approach him.

Jerejs Vankovs, 38, is being hunted after Michael Murphy, 49, was attacked and killed in Cranwood Street, Hackney, east London, in the early hours of Boxing Day.

A row between a group of up to 10 people happened in the run up to the stabbing, the Metropolitan Police said previously.

Vankovs and Mr Murphy were known to each other and had been living a “transient lifestyle” in the Shoreditch area, the force said.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation and said: “We have been working tirelessly to locate Jerejs Vankovs but have yet to find him.

Michael Murphy
Stabbing victim Michael Murphy (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“We are now asking for the public’s help to locate him.

“I would ask people in the Shoreditch and wider Hackney area to keep a lookout for him.

“If you see Vankovs, please do not approach him but call 999 immediately.”

Four people – two men, 49 and 42, and two women, 35 and 44 – have been released without charge after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “The support of the Hackney community is vital in assisting us to find Jerejs Vankovs.

A police forensic officer walks past rental bikes lying in the road near a property in Cranwood Street, central London, on Boxing Day
A police forensic officer walks past rental bikes lying in the road near a property in Cranwood Street on Boxing Day (PA)

“We continue to work closely with our local partners to track him down but I would urge anyone who sees Vankovs, or knows of his whereabouts, to get in contact immediately.”

Mr Murphy’s next of kin has been informed and continues to be supported by specially trained officers, the Met added.