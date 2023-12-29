Family’s tribute to ‘amazing father’ stabbed to death on Christmas Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Family’s tribute to ‘amazing father’ stabbed to death on Christmas Day

By Press Association
Reece Connor was stabbed to death on Christmas Day (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Reece Connor was stabbed to death on Christmas Day (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

The family of a man who was fatally stabbed in Nottingham have paid tribute to an “amazing father” whose smile could “light up a room.”

Reece Connor, 29, was taken to hospital but later died, after suffering a single stab wound in Wollaton Road, near the Crown Island, at around 8.15pm on December 25.

Two people have been charged with murder.

In a statement released through Nottinghamshire Police, Mr Connor’s family said: “Reece was an amazing father of two beautiful boys who he cherished with his whole life.

“He was the funniest, kind and caring man who would do anything for the people he loved.

“He was the type of man who would drop everything in a second to help a friend in need with no questions asked.

“He was a strong-willed man who worked so hard to get the things he wanted in life for himself, his girlfriend and his two beautiful sons.

“The world was a much better and brighter place with him in it. His smile would light up a room in a blackout, and his laugh was so infectious he could make a whole room lift with joy.

“Our world will never be the same without this wonderful man around to make a dark cold world feel so bright and wonderful.

“Our boys will always know their daddy and how much of an amazing man he was. We will miss him so much and cherish every memory we’ve ever had with him.

“He may be gone from our lives, but he will never be gone from our home and our hearts.”

Keaton Adlam-Morgan, 23, of Southwold Drive, Wollaton, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with murder and were remanded into custody.

Three men, aged 32, 26 and 20 have been released on bail as investigations continue.