Man held after police officers injured in road collision

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two police officers were injured in a road collision.

The officers, a male and a female, were struck by a car in Leeds city centre on Wednesday night.

Both were on foot as they responded to a report of an assault at a bar in Briggate at 11.30pm.

The collision took place near to the junction of Trevelyan Square and Commercial Court at about 11.50pm.

The officers were taken to hospital and found to have soft tissue injuries.

Police are investigating the incident (Joe Giddens/PA)

Both have since been discharged after treatment.

Police said the driver, a 56-year-old man, was detained at the scene and arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and drink driving.

He was taken to hospital and is continuing to receive treatment.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out inquiries into the incident.