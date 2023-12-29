Teenager denies arson after blaze at London Oratory School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Teenager denies arson after blaze at London Oratory School

By Press Association
A teenage boy, 16, is accused of arson with intent to endanger life for allegedly setting fire to The London Oratory School (James Manning/PA)
A teenage boy, 16, is accused of arson with intent to endanger life for allegedly setting fire to The London Oratory School (James Manning/PA)

A 16-year-old boy has denied setting fire to a prestigious school in west London.

The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, is accused of arson with intent to endanger life for allegedly setting fire to The London Oratory School on the morning of December 27 this year.

He also pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer that day and having a fake ID.

On Friday, Highbury Corner Youth Court heard that police received a call just before 10am alerting them to a potential fire in a school.

On arriving at the school in the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, officers reportedly found smoke and orange flames in the atrium and a “major fire incident” was declared.

London Oratory School fire
Fire engines and police officers on Seagrave Road in Fulham, west London (James Manning/PA)

The court heard that a swimming pool was under construction at the scene, which prompted an evacuation of the building and residents in the surrounding area.

The defendant, from the London Borough of Wandsworth, was reportedly identified at around 11.30am in the street and taken to a police station, where he allegedly assaulted a police officer.

On searching his home, officers allegedly found a fraudulent ID card.

The young man, who attended court with his parents and siblings, was bailed to the family home and ordered not to leave the house without being accompanied by one of his immediate family members.

He was also banned from entering Hammersmith and Fulham.

The defendant will next appear at Wimbledon Youth Court on January 23.