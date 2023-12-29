Three men killed in 4×4 ‘swept away’ by river in Yorkshire named by police

Three men who died when their 4×4 vehicle was “swept away” at a river crossing in Yorkshire have been named by police.

Scott Thomas Daddy, 28, from Hull, Leslie Forbes, 70, from the East Yorkshire area, and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins, 59, known as Patrick, from York, were found dead inside the vehicle after it became submerged in the River Esk near Glaisdale shortly before midday on Thursday.

Chris Ford, who lives nearby, told the PA news agency the men were part of an off-roading group when they attempted to crossed a ford on Rake Lane.

The river, swollen by heavy rain, swept them away and carried them around 400 yards downstream, he said, where he later found the car fully submerged in water.

Police were at the scene on Friday where the 4×4 was removed by four other vehicles – including two tractors – using tethers.

Mr Daddy’s family said in a statement he had a “bright future” but was “taken suddenly doing something he enjoyed”.

The recovered vehicle being removed from the River Esk (Danny Lawson/PA)

They described him as a “loving son, brother, uncle, and boyfriend” who enjoyed 4x4s, green laning – an activity similar to off-roading – and outdoor activities.

Mr Forbes was “a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will be sadly missed by his family and friends”, his family said.

Mr Hibbins “will be sadly missed by all his close friends and work colleagues”, his family said.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We ask that you respect the families’ privacy at this extremely difficult time, and allow them time to grieve.”