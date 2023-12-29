Veteran nurse dedicates OBE to her patients and colleagues

A nurse who has been made an OBE has dedicated the honour to her patients and colleagues over almost four decades.

Nicki Patterson, a former director of nursing in the South Eastern health trust, has been recognised in the New Year Honours list for her services to health and social care.

Ms Patterson said: “It has been a real privilege to work in Northern Ireland as a nurse for nearly four decades.

“I have met so many amazing people along the way – patients and their families, colleagues I have worked for and with. This award is for all of them.

“Nursing with heart and head is not always easy, but it is always worthwhile and makes a true difference to people’s lives often when they are at their most vulnerable.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way.”

Nicki retired from the trust in March after a nursing career spanning close to 40 years.

She trained in the 1980s, taking up a staff nurse post at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast in 1987.

She moved to the Mater Hospital Trust in 2001 as an assistant director of nursing before moving in 2003 to the Department of Health as part of the chief nursing officer’s team.

She also worked as a nursing co-director in the Belfast trust before being appointed director of nursing at the South Eastern trust.

Trust chief executive Roisin Coulter said: “This recognition is a testament to Nicki’s exceptional leadership and tireless efforts to raise the standard of patient care.

“Nicki demonstrated exceptional leadership during the response to the Covid pandemic and in the rollout of the regional vaccination programme.

“The OBE is a fitting acknowledgment of Nicki’s significant contributions to health and social care and it reflects her deep commitment to the well-being of the community.

“The trust congratulates Nicki on this well-deserved honour.”