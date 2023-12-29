Veteran nurse dedicates OBE to her patients and colleagues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Veteran nurse dedicates OBE to her patients and colleagues

By Press Association
Nurse Nicki Patterson has been made an OBE in the New Year Honours list (South Eastern Trust/PA)
A nurse who has been made an OBE has dedicated the honour to her patients and colleagues over almost four decades.

Nicki Patterson, a former director of nursing in the South Eastern health trust, has been recognised in the New Year Honours list for her services to health and social care.

Ms Patterson said: “It has been a real privilege to work in Northern Ireland as a nurse for nearly four decades.

“I have met so many amazing people along the way – patients and their families, colleagues I have worked for and with. This award is for all of them.

“Nursing with heart and head is not always easy, but it is always worthwhile and makes a true difference to people’s lives often when they are at their most vulnerable.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way.”

Nicki retired from the trust in March after a nursing career spanning close to 40 years.

She trained in the 1980s, taking up a staff nurse post at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast in 1987.

She moved to the Mater Hospital Trust in 2001 as an assistant director of nursing before moving in 2003 to the Department of Health as part of the chief nursing officer’s team.

She also worked as a nursing co-director in the Belfast trust before being appointed director of nursing at the South Eastern trust.

Trust chief executive Roisin Coulter said: “This recognition is a testament to Nicki’s exceptional leadership and tireless efforts to raise the standard of patient care.

“Nicki demonstrated exceptional leadership during the response to the Covid pandemic and in the rollout of the regional vaccination programme.

“The OBE is a fitting acknowledgment of Nicki’s significant contributions to health and social care and it reflects her deep commitment to the well-being of the community.

“The trust congratulates Nicki on this well-deserved honour.”