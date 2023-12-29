Leona Lewis made OBE in New Year Honours list for services to charity and music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Leona Lewis made OBE in New Year Honours list for services to charity and music

By Press Association
Leona Lewis (Johnny Green/PA)
Leona Lewis (Johnny Green/PA)

Leona Lewis has been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year Honours list, honoured for services to music and to charity.

The British singer-songwriter won the third series of The X Factor in 2006 and went on to achieve success with singles including Bleeding Love, Run and Better In Time.

Lewis grew up in Islington and, after being recognised for her vocal ability on talent contest The X Factor, became a seven-time Brit award nominee and was nominated three times for a Grammy award.

The 38-year-old sang the song I See You from James Cameron’s hit film Avatar in 2009, and in 2016 she made her Broadway debut replacing Nicole Scherzinger as Grizabella in the revival of Lord Lloyd-Webber’s musical Cats.

Her first regular TV role came in 2019 starring in The Oath from executive producer 5O Cent and she was also a judge on Queen Of The Universe in 2021.

Leona Lewis
Leona Lewis during her appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show in New York (Syco Music/PA)

Alongside her music, TV and acting career, Lewis is a humanitarian and animal rights activist having worked with a number of organisations including The Prince’s Trust, Teenage Cancer Trust and WWF.

Lewis and her husband, German-born creative director Dennis Jauch, opened a coffee shop with sustainability at its heart in Los Angeles, planting a tree for every cup they sell having partnered with the National Forest Association.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Elton John AIDS Foundation Viewing Party – Los Angeles
Leona Lewis and her husband Dennis Jauch (PA)

The couple got married in July 2019 at Sting’s estate in Tuscany, Italy, in front of 180 friends and family members, including Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan and The Voice winner Jermain Jackman, who sang at the ceremony.

Another project Lewis also recently worked on was voicing a short animation for the Ecoflix Foundation UK, which is an adaptation of the children’s book It’s Up To Us: A Children’s Terra Carta For Nature, People And Planet, originally written by Christopher Lloyd.

Available on the Ecoflix channel, the animation explores the relationship between people, nature and the planet, and features a foreword from the King.