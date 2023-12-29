Mother and friend of woman killed by husband honoured for work on domestic abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mother and friend of woman killed by husband honoured for work on domestic abuse

By Press Association
Joanna Simpson’s mother, Diana Parkes (left) and best friend Hetti Barkworth-Nanton, have been honoured for their work against domestic violence (Aaron Chown/PA)
The best friend of a woman who was bludgeoned to death by her husband said she is “deeply moved and overwhelmed” to feature in the New Year Honours list as she called for more to be done to tackle domestic abuse.

Hetti Barkworth-Nanton, who has been made a CBE for services to people affected by domestic abuse and homicide, acknowledged that the honour would not be happening “were it not for my beautiful friend Joanna Simpson, who lost her life so brutally at the hands of her estranged husband”.

Ms Simpson was beaten to death with a claw hammer by Robert Brown in their family home in October 2010, as their two young children cowered in a playroom.

Joanna Simpson was bludgeoned to death by her husband one week before the finalisation of their divorce (Thames Valley Police/PA)
Ms Simpson’s mother Diana Parkes has also been made a CBE, for services to vulnerable children suffering from domestic abuse and domestic homicide.

Brown was cleared of Ms Simpson’s murder, having admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, and was due to be released on licence in November this year after serving 13 years of a 26-year sentence.

The former British Airways captain, formerly of Winkfield in Berkshire, was sentenced to 24 years for manslaughter and a further two years for an offence of obstructing a coroner in the execution of his duty.

He killed Ms Simpson one week before the finalisation of their divorce and dumped her body in a makeshift coffin in Windsor Great Park.

His automatic release from prison was blocked by the Justice Secretary in October.

Relatives and friends of Ms Simpson had called on Alex Chalk to block her killer’s automatic release, saying he remained a danger to the public, and to refer the case to the Parole Board – something he did after pledging to “give this case my closest personal attention”.

The Ministry of Justice said the board, an independent body that carries out risk assessments on prisoners to determine whether they can be safely released, would make a decision on whether to release Brown “in due course”.

Ms Barkworth-Nanton co-founded the Joanna Simpson Foundation alongside Ms Parkes and is also chair of domestic abuse charity Refuge.

She thanked Ms Parkes for “working so bravely together with me for much-needed change”.

Ms Barkworth-Nanton, who also thanked her own family for their support, hailed the honour as a “testament to those many individuals who dedicate themselves to this cause, survivors of domestic abuse who bravely tell their story, and the family and friends who support them”.

Telling how “deeply moved and overwhelmed” she was when she found out she was to be included in the honours list, she also paid tribute to all those working in criminal justice, health and social care, law, education and human resources, who “continue to ask the right questions, and be there for survivors when they so badly need help”.

She said: “Today I work with and alongside many incredible colleagues, who work and volunteer for Refuge, The Joanna Simpson Foundation, and sister organisations throughout the VAWG (violence against women and girls) sector who work tirelessly to support women and children experiencing domestic abuse and whose commitment inspires me every day.

“Whilst domestic abuse is predominantly perpetrated on women, I also recognise and applaud the work of Respect and others who provide much-needed support to men who are experiencing abuse.”

But she said while many things have “changed for the better”, there remains “a huge amount of work still to be done” regarding domestic abuse and violence.

She added: “Change must be everyone’s challenge because changing societal attitudes takes all of us. It could be affecting your sister, your mother, your daughter, your niece, your friend, your colleague, your neighbour – changing attitudes and creating a generation free from abuse is down to every one of us today.

“We have to reach more women sooner so they can get help earlier, we have to raise awareness to help women spot the signs, we must change laws, attitudes, and behaviours in society, and that way we will ultimately save lives. I will not rest until domestic abuse is eliminated.”