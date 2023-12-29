It is ‘unbelievable’ to receive British Empire Medal, says fundraising teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It is ‘unbelievable’ to receive British Empire Medal, says fundraising teenager

By Press Association
Louis Johnson has been awarded a BEM in the New Year Honours list
Louis Johnson has been awarded a BEM in the New Year Honours list

A teenager who has raised about £75,000 for 18 charities said it feels “unbelievable” to be awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year Honours list.

Louis Johnson, 17, has been fundraising for a range of good causes in Wolverhampton, his home town, since he was 11 and has received his medal for services to his community.

He personally raised £20,000 for Birmingham Children’s Hospital and has received numerous awards for his fundraising efforts, including the Midlands Air Ambulance young fundraiser of the year title in 2017.

He told the PA news agency: “I couldn’t believe it, I really couldn’t. It set in once I saw the letters and the emails and stuff and it’s just unbelievable.

“It all started when I was very, very little doing Barnardo’s walks with my mum that she used to set up and then it’s just expanded from there, from me wanting to do the annual memory walks for a hospice that my nan was in, to going to 18 different charities and raising about £75,000 in total.

“I didn’t think I’d be where I am at at the moment. I’ve from a young age been doing my fundraising but over the years it’s exploded, it’s got bigger and bigger, more money and, yeah.”

On how his friends will react to his BEM, he said: “I think they’ll be proud of me, they know what I do and they are supportive of it.”

In the year ahead, he said he plans to continue fundraising, “raising more money, making a bigger difference”.