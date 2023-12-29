Man who helped tackle sectarianism in football in Northern Ireland made an OBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who helped tackle sectarianism in football in Northern Ireland made an OBE

By Press Association
Michael Boyd, project manager at the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission, consultant director for Northern Ireland for the Rio Ferdinand Foundation, chair of Belfast Healthy City and former director of football development at the Irish Football Association, pictured outside his home in east Belfast. Michael has been made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for services to Association Football, to sport, to charity and to reconciliation in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
A man who helped to tackle sectarianism in football in Northern Ireland has been made an OBE in the New Year Honours list.

Michael Boyd, who works at the Human Rights Commission, is being recognised for services to sport and charity work.

Mr Boyd, from Belfast, began his career at the Irish Football Association (IFA) as a community relations officer.

He said: “When I first joined they had big problems unfortunately at the (international) games; there were crowds of 4,000.

“A big part of my job was to try and create a better atmosphere at the internationals and to tackle the issues around sectarianism at the games.

“When I bump into people they always remember I did a lot of work around the Football for All campaign and working with the Northern Ireland supporters to create a better atmosphere at the international matches.

“I was very lucky because the Amalgamation of Northern Ireland Supporters’ Clubs were really good to work with and we saw a big transformation.

“We went from crowds of 4,000 to basically sell-out crowds, it was a lot of work but we got there.

“It is a much better, more family-friendly experience these days. There was a big transformation in the atmosphere.”

Mr Boyd left the IFA in 2021.

As well as his job with the Human Rights Commission he works with the Belfast Healthy Cities initiative, the Rio Ferdinand Foundation and with the charity Street Soccer.

Mr Boyd said he believed the OBE was a recognition of all of his work.

He said: “I still do a lot of work around sports and human rights, it is good fun and I get the opportunity to chair a sports and human rights forum which has countries from all around the Commonwealth in it.

“I had absolutely no idea the honour was coming, I thought it was an elaborate wind-up at first.

“I honestly couldn’t believe it, it was a shock to the system. I am absolutely delighted.

“I think the letter went to my old house so I got an email. I was in Geneva and it said I needed to respond in a few days. I really couldn’t believe it.

“I have no idea who put me forward. It referenced the work I did with Northern Ireland football but also referenced the Rio Ferdinand Foundation and Belfast Healthy Cities.

“It is such an honour. An OBE is something I never thought of or imagined. I’ve only told my wife so far and my mum and they were buzzing. I am looking forward to my daughters finding out.

“I have an older brother John who is in the Army and he has an OBE so it is pretty cool for two wee lads from east Belfast both to have OBEs.

“I think you get an option of where to go to get it, but I’ll definitely be choosing Buckingham Palace; that will be a special day.”