Oscar-winning actor James Martin ‘cried his eyes out’ at MBE honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Oscar-winning actor James Martin ‘cried his eyes out’ at MBE honour

By Press Association
Actor James Martin has been made an MBE in the New Year Honours List (Brian Lawless/PA)
Actor James Martin has been made an MBE in the New Year Honours List (Brian Lawless/PA)

Belfast Oscar-winning actor James Martin has told how he “cried his eyes out” after learning he was to be made an MBE in the New Year Honours List.

Martin, who has Down’s syndrome, said he hoped the honour would inspire people with learning difficulties.

The honour caps a remarkable year for the actor, after the short film An Irish Goodbye swept the major awards ceremonies.

Martin also got to meet US President Joe Biden during his visit to Belfast in April and was made an honorary graduate by Ulster University.

He also made it into the Guinness Book of World Records as the first actor with Down’s syndrome to star in a film which won an Oscar, a Bafta and an Ifta.

He told the PA news agency: “It has been a fantastic year, it has been one of those years that a lot of people are talking about it.

“Not just from the Baftas to the Oscars, it has been a great nine months.”

He told of his excitement after receiving the letter which informed him he was to be made an MBE.

“I was really emotional and really happy. It is amazing when you get something in the post, you get really excited about something and that was one, it was very fantastic.

“It is a big award, it’s really nice to be honoured. It is really lovely when you are included. I was really excited.

“I am receiving it because I am the first person with Down’s syndrome winning a lot of awards. It is just really nice that I am receiving something for representing Northern Ireland and that is really lovely.

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
US President Joe Biden embraces James Martin in April (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I was happy, crying. I did cry my eyes out.

“It was my mum Suzanne who opened the letter first and she handed me the letter. I just smiled and was crying in a nice happy way.

“I was so touched. My mum was crying and my father Ivan. It was a nice, emotional family thing and a nice way to say well done.

“I was just back from the football with my dad and then there was this letter, it was just really lovely.

“I saw my name on it, it was really lovely just to have. I am going to keep this really close to my heart.”

Martin said he wants to continue to inspire people with learning difficulties.

He said: “I am in the Guinness Book of World Records 2024, which I got for Christmas, because I am the first person with Down’s Syndrome to win three awards, the Bafta, Oscar and Ifta in one year.

“There are a lot of things ahead. I am going to be on shows, a lot of people are talking to me.”