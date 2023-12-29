Wrestling coach says MBE honour is the pinnacle of his career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wrestling coach says MBE honour is the pinnacle of his career

By Press Association
David Finlay, founder of freestyle wrestling in Northern Ireland, who has been made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services to Olympic wrestling in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
A coach who has trained generations of wrestlers said being made an MBE in the New Year Honours list is the “pinnacle” of his career.

Dave Finlay, who founded Northern Ireland’s first Olympic Wrestling Association, said he originally thought it was a wind-up when he received correspondence about the honour.

He is the father of Dave ‘Fit’ Finlay, a former world champion who has wrestled in the WWE. His grandsons also wrestle in the US.

The retired Co Antrim man explained that he was always interested in sports, but had not been allowed to box or play rugby after losing an eye in a childhood accident.

He said that he first became involved in wrestling after going on honeymoon to Canada.

He said: “I came back home to Ireland and there was no wrestling, so I started the wrestling here in Ireland.

“When I got into wrestling I thought this is for me.

“We organised clubs and set up the Northern Ireland Olympic Wrestling Association along with my wife Evelyn.

“It just took off and lads and girls, six and seven-year-olds, I got them all into the wrestling.

“As time went on I produced British champions, Commonwealth Games champions, it was a great journey for the whole family.

“Up to this day there is still Olympic-style wrestling going on here.”

Mr Finlay said when he first received the honours letter, he thought it was a speeding ticket.

He said: “I got my daughter to open it and thought it was a wind up.

“I just can’t believe it, for someone who was just doing wrestling and bringing kids in.

“We had to write back and say we would accept it. I still wasn’t convinced, I was in shock.

“I wasn’t doing it for any gain; the gain I got out of it was the kids winning and coming home with British medals.

“For something that was a good hobby and allowed me to travel all around the world, to be rewarded for my great hobby, I am just so grateful.”

Mr Finlay said he is looking forward to telling the rest of the family about his honour, pointing out they are all involved in wrestling.

“My son became a professional wrestler on ITV on Saturdays and my grandsons are all wrestling in America.

“It has gone through the generations with the Finlay wrestlers.

“But this is the pinnacle of it all, the top of the mountain.”