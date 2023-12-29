Broadcaster Pamela Ballantine made MBE on first anniversary of cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broadcaster Pamela Ballantine made MBE on first anniversary of cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
Television presenter Pamela Ballantine, who has been made an MBE (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland broadcaster Pamela Ballantine has reflected on a “life-affirming” year after being made an MBE on the first anniversary of her breast cancer diagnosis.

The UTV star, who is recovering from cancer after surgery and treatment, said the timing of the New Year Honours List announcement made it that bit more poignant.

The well-known 65-year-old TV personality has been honoured with an MBE for her many years of charity fundraising with multiple different organisations.

“I’ve been involved in getting awards for other people, I’ve been asked to help promote and nominate other people for awards, so I know this process takes a number of years,” she told the PA news agency.

“So it’s rather lovely that it has come at the end of the year when it was this time last year – December 29 2022 – I was told I had breast cancer.

“And then, in July, I was told that I don’t, which is fantastic.“But I know this award hasn’t come along because I had breast cancer. It’s been a long time in the making, so it’s just so lovely that the two have married in together.

“While 2023 is a year for a lot of things that I’m very grateful for, it’s not exactly how I wanted my year to pan out.

“But I can look back on this year as being sort of very much life changing and life affirming and to receive this award at the end of the year is just icing on the cake.”

Ms Ballantine said the letter informing her of her inclusion on the honours list was a “huge shock”.

“I was absolutely thrilled and very surprised as well,” she said.

The Belfast-born presenter is involved in charitable work through several roles.

She is on the boards of both the Belfast Activity Centre and Youth Action; is vice chair of multicultural organisation ArtsEkat; is regional chair of Action Medical Research in Northern Ireland; and is a patron of Bowel Cancer UK.

The horse lover is also chair of the Down Royal Corporation of Horse Breeders.

“It’s lovely to be invited in to be asked to do these things,” she said.

“And I think being able to be approached and asked to be involved in charities is a really nice thing to do.”

The presenter is not the first member of her family to be honoured by a monarch.

On the mantelpiece of her home in east Belfast, there is a picture of herself aged 18, along with her sister Susan and her late parents Bob and Edna Rolston at Buckingham Palace in 1976.

They were there attending a ceremony where her father was made CBE for his contribution to business.

Ms Ballantine said she knew what her parents would have said if they had been alive to hear their daughter had been made an MBE.

“Mum and dad are no longer with us, and I just know that they will now both be going, ‘Well done, dear’,” she said.