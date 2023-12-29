Elizabeth line station assistant made MBE after saving 29 lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Elizabeth line station assistant made MBE after saving 29 lives

By Press Association
EMBARGOED TO 2230 GMT FRIDAY DECEMBER 29 Rizwan Javed, who has been awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in the New Year Honours list, speaking to journalists during a press briefing at Admiralty House in London (Yui Mok/PA)
An Elizabeth line station assistant who has saved 29 people at risk of ending their lives at the railway has been made an MBE in the New Year Honours list.

Rizwan Javed, 33, has helped to save each life by being alert and approaching vulnerable individuals in difficult situations.

He has received 29 suicide intervention commendations and numerous other awards in recognition of this work and has now been honoured for his services to vulnerable people.

New Year Honours list 2024
Rizwan Javed, who has been awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in the New Year Honours list (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Javed told the PA news agency: “When I received the letter through the post I was asleep, my mother brought it upstairs saying ‘you’ve got an important letter you need to open it’ and I was like ‘mum, I’ll open it when I get up’.

“She just carried on, I said if you want to open it that bad you can open it, and she opened it, read it out and she was more excited for me than I was to be fair because I was half asleep, but when she told me I had to read it about 10 times to digest it, it was amazing.”

He added: “I attended the Samaritans training course about 10 years ago when I joined the railway, they basically teach you key skills of how to identify vulnerable people, what sort of conversations to have with them and how to take them to a point of safety, and I was fortunate enough to implement that two days later in a live scenario working at one of the stations.

“From there basically it has continued, I’ve had 29 interventions since then and spread awareness on national television as well, also on social media now I’ve created an account on Instagram and TikTok where I will be sharing my story and also getting people to share their story to maybe inspire other people that are going through similar situations.

“So I feel like this MBE award has given me the confidence to take it a step further on a wider scale.”

He said the interventions have an “emotional impact” on him.

“It is emotional because a lot of the individuals have been older than myself, some youngsters as well,” he said.

“I grew up going through various challenges and I think if we’re all honest we all wake up in the morning and we’re fighting a battle of some sort.

“It’s how we deal with it.

“So you do have an emotional impact but the way I dealt with it is to spread awareness on a wider scale within my family.

“Coming from an Asian background, they’re not really educated about mental health, if you’re going through mental health issues your mother (will) probably give you a paracetamol and say you’ll be OK in the morning.

“So a lot of stuff like that, breaking that barrier and getting people to talk about mental health, whether it’s at work or at home, has been a coping mechanism for myself.”

This year’s list includes a total of 1,227 recipients.

For mental health support, call the Samaritans on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.