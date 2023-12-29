Steve Wright dedicates MBE to broadcasters who ‘gave comfort during pandemic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve Wright dedicates MBE to broadcasters who ‘gave comfort during pandemic’

By Press Association
Steve Wright dedicates MBE to broadcasters who 'gave comfort during pandemic' (Jane Mingay/PA)
Steve Wright dedicates MBE to broadcasters who ‘gave comfort during pandemic’ (Jane Mingay/PA)

Veteran broadcaster Steve Wright said he wants to dedicate becoming an MBE “to all the people in broadcasting who gave comfort and public service during the pandemic”.

Wright, best known for presenting his afternoon show on BBC Radio 2 over several decades, was honoured for his services to radio in the New Year Honours.

“I am grateful for this award,” Wright said in a statement to the PA news agency.

Music – George Michael – BBC Radio 1 – London
George Michael pictured with BBC DJ Steve Wright (PA)

“I love doing my radio shows and try to put in the hours to make them entertaining for listeners, although in the back of my mind I know there are people more deserving.

“My dad says, ‘accept the award with good grace and favour’.”

Wright added: “I also dedicate it to all the people in broadcasting who gave comfort and public service during the pandemic.”

During his final Steve Wright In The Afternoon show last September, Wright said he had tried to provide “a little bit of light relief” during the hardest moments of the pandemic when the nation was forced to stay at home.

The broadcaster joined BBC Radio 1 in 1980 to host a Saturday evening show before moving on to host Steve Wright In The Afternoon a year later until 1993.

Wright then fronted the Radio 1 Breakfast show for a year until 1995, and completed a stint at commercial radio stations before returning to BBC Radio 2 in 1996 to host Steve Wright’s Saturday Show and Sunday Love Songs.

Entertainment – BBC Radio1 – Steve Wright Show – London
Radio DJ Steve Wright began his radio career in the 80s and has played host to a number of stars including Sir Paul McCartney (PA)

In 1999, he recreated Steve Wright In The Afternoon every weekday with celebrity interviews and entertaining trivia featured in his Factoids segment, before stepping down in September 2022.

Former BBC Radio 1 host Scott Mills took over the afternoon slot as part of the station’s schedule shake-up.

Wright said he couldn’t “hold the slot forever”, but stressed he would not be retiring, continuing to present Sunday Love Songs on BBC Radio 2 and since October has been the new presenter of long-running show Pick Of The Pops, which had previously been fronted by Paul Gambaccini.

Wright said in August: “Pick of the Pops is such a legendary show. Gambo brilliantly made it his own over the last seven and a half years, and now it’s my chance to give it a go!

“It’s a great privilege to present such an iconic show on Radio 2, and Pick of the Pops fans don’t worry – it’s going be the same and different at the same time.”

He has also fronted a variety of specials for BBC Radio, including Your Ultimate Kylie Song and Steve Wright’s Peter Kay Christmas Special, an exclusive broadcast with the comedian.

Helen Thomas, Head of BBC Radio 2, said: “All of us at BBC Radio 2 wish Steve huge congratulations and are delighted that he is receiving this much deserved recognition for his incredible contribution to broadcasting across many decades.”