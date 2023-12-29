Huge privilege to be made MBE, says renowned organist and conductor Anna Lapwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huge privilege to be made MBE, says renowned organist and conductor Anna Lapwood

By Press Association
Organist Anna Lapwood has been made an MBE (Richard Ansett/BBC/PA)
A renowned organist, conductor and TikTok sensation who has challenged sexism in her industry said it is a “huge privilege” to be on the honours list for an MBE for services to music.

Anna Lapwood, 28, the director of music at Pembroke College, Cambridge, told the PA news agency: “I just couldn’t quite believe it and it’s still sinking in, I guess.”

Ms Lapwood was the first woman organ scholar at Magdalen College, Oxford, in its 560-year history and is now an associate artist of the Royal Albert Hall and also a conductor at Cambridge University’s Pembroke College.

She has introduced the organ to a new audience on TikTok, where she has more than 690,000 followers and amassed more than 21 million likes.

On being made a MBE, she said: “It’s just completely mad. When the letter arrived, I think I sort of screamed and ran around in circles a little bit.

“It just feels like such a huge privilege in this quest to try and put the organ on the map a little bit more. It feels like another tick in that box. It’s really exciting.”

She continued: “With music, so much of what we do, as musicians, is not quantifiable.

“The instrument is never finished and so it feels like a massive moment, in a way, of saying, you know what, perhaps that is something and perhaps that something is quantifiable in the form of the honour.”

Ms Lapwood regularly plays at the Royal Albert Hall and has collaborated with artists including Alison Balsom, Raye, Bonobo and Benedict Cumberbatch.

She began playing the organ as a teenager because her father was a priest “so I had been around churches growing up”, she said.

“I didn’t fall in love with it straightaway. I found it very, very hard at first, but that made me even more determined to try to figure out how to play,” she said.

She established a girls’ choir at Pembroke College, which she said is “such a huge part of who I am as a musician”.

She said singing is a “great way” to encourage young musicians “because people don’t need to buy instruments or anything like that, it’s just using themselves, and the girls at Pembroke, they sing so beautifully and are so bright and determined and full of life and joy”.

“If I’m ever having a bad day, I take choir practice, and it’s like everything is beautiful with the world again. It’s quite a nice feeling.”

She recalled being encouraged to “play like a man” during an organ competition as a college student and the experience pushed her to advocate for girls and women in music.

She said: “This examiner basically said, ‘We loved it, it was very accurate, very exciting. We just thought you needed to play more like a man’. I remember at the time thinking, ‘Hang on a minute, what?’

“I think we’re all kind of hoping for the day when we just do not need to talk about what gender a musician is because it really shouldn’t make a difference, but the reality is that the number of organists in the top positions – the number of male versus female organists – is not even.

“Until we get to a point where those numbers are evening out, I think we do still have to, in inverted commas, bang the gender agenda drum a little bit and just make sure that the next generation are seeing visible role models.”

Ms Lapwood is an advocate for music education generally and believes “encouraging young people to pursue excellence, for the sake of excellence, is a good thing in itself”.

Playing music “has all these other advantages and it is wonderful for mental health and teamwork and concentration but we shouldn’t ignore the importance of encouraging young people to pursue excellence in its own right”, she added.