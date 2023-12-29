Game Of Thrones actor Oliver Ford Davies ‘honoured’ to be made OBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Game Of Thrones actor Oliver Ford Davies ‘honoured’ to be made OBE

By Press Association
Oliver Ford Davies in Game Of Thrones (HBO/PA)
Oliver Ford Davies in Game Of Thrones (HBO/PA)

Game Of Thrones actor Oliver Ford Davies has said he is “honoured” to be made an OBE in the New Year Honours.

The performer, 84, best known for his Shakespearean stage work, found new fans as Maester Cressen in the HBO fantasy series and as Sio Bibble in the Star Wars prequel trilogy films, released in 1999, 2002 and 2005.

He has been recognised for services to drama.

Oliver Ford Davies with Penelope Keith in The Chalk Garden at Chichester Festival Theatre (Paul Doyle/Alamy/PA)

He said in a statement: “I am honoured to be honoured after 60 years of acting, which has stretched from 35 productions for the RSC to defending Queen Amidala against invasion in Star Wars and murdering Roger Ackroyd in Agatha Christie’s masterpiece on Poirot.

“But I’m not done yet – next autumn I shall be playing Malvolio for the Orange Tree Theatre in Richmond. Then maybe another shot at Lear?”

Born in Ealing, London, he attended the King’s School, Canterbury and went to Oxford University, where he was a member of the Experimental Theatre Club.

His long and prolific association with the Royal Shakespeare Company started in 1975, as Mountjoy in Henry V.

He has since played major roles for the RSC, including Polonius in David Tennant’s Hamlet, and for the National Theatre, including David Hare’s Racing Demon for which he won the best actor Olivier award in 1990.

On the small screen he had a regular role as Peter Foxcott QC opposite John Thaw in Kavanagh QC and was schoolmaster Le Bas in the serialisation of A Dance To The Music of Time. He has also appeared in three different roles in the adaptations of Agatha Christie’s novels, including The Murder Of Roger Ackroyd.

He reunited with Thaw again for an episode of Inspector Morse, also appearing in The Uninvited and Foyle’s War.

Among his many film roles, he appeared in Ang Lee’s adaptation of Sense And Sensibility, Mrs Brown, starring Dame Judi Dench, and opposite Rowan Atkinson in Johnny English as the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Most recently he appeared as Winston in Triangle Of Sadness, which won the Palme D’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for the best picture Oscar.