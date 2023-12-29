What are the different types of honours?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What are the different types of honours?

By Press Association
Dame Shirley Bassey has been made a Companion of Honour in the New Year Honours list (Aaron Chown/PA)
Dame Shirley Bassey has been made a Companion of Honour in the New Year Honours list (Aaron Chown/PA)

Special honours are given to people who make outstanding contributions to their community and the country, with the New Year Honours acknowledging 1,227 people in the UK this year.

They range from politicians, musicians and actors to senior diplomats and elite sports stars.

Here are the ranks in descending order and some of the people being honoured:

– Companions of Honour (CH)

The Order of the Companions of Honour was founded on June 4 1917 by George V and is limited to 65 members at any one time. Appointments go to those who have made a long-standing contribution to arts, science, medicine or government.

One has been named in the latest list – Dame Shirley Bassey DBE becomes the 64th living member in recognition of her services to music during her long career which has seen her sell more than 135 million records.

Dame Shirley Bassey attends the Victoria & Albert Museum summer party in June (Aaron Chown/PA)

– Grand Cross

Grand Cross (GBE) is the highest class in many of the Orders.

Rugby great Sir Bill Beaumont, film director Sir Ridley Scott and Royal Academy of Engineering president Professor Sir James McDonald are named on the latest list, along with politician Dame Margaret Beckett and Dame Carol Black, who advises the Government on combating drugs.

– Order of the Bath (GCB/KCB/DCB/CB)

This recognises the work of senior military officials and civil servants.

There is no Knight Grand Cross (GCB) in the New Year Honours, but former director of public prosecutions Max Hill becomes Knight Commander (KCB) along with Lieutenant General Robert Magowan, with Lieutenant General Sharon Nesmith becoming Dame Commander (DCB). Eleven civilians and six military figures are made Companions (CB).

– Order of St Michael and St George (Knight/GCMG/KCMG/DCMG/CMG)

This recognises service in a foreign country or in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs, such as the work of diplomats overseas.

– Knighthood and damehood (Knight/DBE)

These are usually bestowed on people who have made a major contribution at national level, who can use the titles dame and sir.

Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis and Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin are among those knighted, and there are damehoods for author Jilly Cooper and MP Siobhain McDonagh.

Michael Eavis on the Park Stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

– Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

People are recognised with this honour if they have a prominent but lesser role at national level or a leading role at regional level.

It also goes to those who make a distinguished, innovative contribution to any area.

Writer Kate Mosse, lyricist Don Black, who penned the words for Dame Shirley’s Bond theme Diamonds Are Forever, and England cricketer Stuart Broad were among the 106 people made a CBE.

– Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

People are made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire if they have a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally.

Among the 236 honoured in this way in the latest list are radio DJ Tony Blackburn, Lioness Millie Bright and former cricketer Marcus Trescothick, for his work as a mental health ambassador.

– Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

This rank recognises outstanding achievements or service to the community with a significant long-term impact.

A total of 460 people were made Members of the Order of the British Empire in the latest list, including Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps, sports presenter Hazel Irvine and online safety campaigner Ian Russell.

Mary Earps poses with the trophy after winning BBC Sports Personality of the Year (David Davies/PA)

– British Empire Medal (BEM)

The BEM was reintroduced in 2012 by then-prime minister David Cameron as part of his bid to make the honours system “classless”, saying too few people making a difference in their areas were made MBEs.

The medal goes to 377 people in the New Year Honours.