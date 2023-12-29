Knighted infectious disease specialist says he’s ‘just a normal bloke’

An epidemiologist who helped to advise the Government on handling the outbreak of Covid-19 has been honoured with a knighthood.

Professor John Edmunds, of the Department of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), was named a knight bachelor for services to epidemiology in the New Year Honours list.

He is one of a number of medical professionals to be handed the royal accolade for 2024, including Professor Neil Mortensen, a specialist in colorectal surgery and former president of the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS).

Prof Edmunds’ research focuses on how infectious diseases spread and ways to control them using the likes of mathematical, statistical and economic models.

He told the PA news agency he is “not really one for the spotlight” and “was amazed” but “a little bit embarrassed” by news of the honour.

“I’m just a normal bloke, it’s not the sort of thing that happens to someone like me,” he told PA.

Prof Edmunds was made an OBE in 2016 for services to infectious disease control, particularly during the west African Ebola crisis.

During the Covid-19 pandemic he served on a number of committees including the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

Speaking about his knighthood, Prof Edmunds acknowledged the work of his wider research team at the Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases at the LSHTM.

“They worked so magnificently for so long – it’s them who deserve it really,” he said. “I was so proud of everything they did for so long. It wasn’t just my group, there were other groups across the country.

“It was an incredible time and we did amazing work over such an extended period of time. I’m very honoured that that’s being acknowledged.

“The pandemic obviously had a huge impact on our lives, both personally and professionally.”

Prof Mortenson, who stepped down as president of the RCS of England during the summer after a successful three-year term, was recognised as a knight bachelor for services to surgery.

The colorectal specialist has been on the staff of Oxford University Hospitals since 1987 and told PA the knighthood is “a great honour”.

“I’m obviously very pleased but I’m particularly keen that this is seen as something for the surgical profession as a whole,” he added.

“I’ve been the president of the Royal College of Surgeons during a very difficult time – Covid – and my surgical colleagues stepped up around the country and did a fantastic job in extremely difficult circumstances.

“So in a sense, this is recognition for the job that surgery has done in the last three years, rather than just me, I think.”

Prof Mortenson told PA he is “very fortunate” to work with organisations that “champion” people with bowel disorders.

He is trustee and chairman of the charity Occtopus (Oxford Colon Cancer Trust) and was previously chairman of the Ileostomy Association.

“Both of these are organisations which champion people in the bowel disorders, which are a bit of a Cinderella subject.

“It’s been great to be able to, on behalf of those organisations, advance the public notice of those kinds of diseases and make them more understood.”