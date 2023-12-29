Domestic violence activist Erin Pizzey ‘flabbergasted’ to be made a CBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Domestic violence activist Erin Pizzey ‘flabbergasted’ to be made a CBE

By Press Association
Erin Pizzey (Ian Nicholson/PA)
Erin Pizzey (Ian Nicholson/PA)

A controversial feminist-turned-men’s rights activist has said she was “flabbergasted” to be included in the New Year Honours list.

Erin Pizzey, who set up the first refuge for women fleeing domestic violence in 1971, then known as Chiswick Women’s Aid and later Refuge, has become a CBE for her work as a campaigner and activist for victims of domestic abuse.

Later in her career she argued that women were more likely to commit domestic violence than men, which prompted a backlash from the feminist community.

The 84-year-old grandmother said she does not know why she has been made a CBE or have any idea who, if anyone, may have recommended her.

She plans to attend the investiture with several female family members, who were as “flabbergasted” at the honour as she was, and said: “I just think four generations of women [attending the ceremony] is a really powerful message to other women, that you can do it.

“I was in total shock, I never in my years expected it. if you look at my history I was not exactly uncontroversial, was I?

“Most people who know me wouldn’t dream of it. I’m not exactly leading a quiet lifestyle – I drink too much, I eat too much – I’ve still not recovered (from the news of the CBE).”

The feminist community revolted against her when she claimed women were more likely to be domestically violent than men, she said.

She said they were like “hyenas” and added: “That was enough to piss them off, I used to have pickets that said ‘Pizzey by name, pissy by nature’.

“I was at a luncheon in the Savoy, and there was this huge picket outside with all these banners saying ‘Pizzey condones male violence’. When we went outside they would all march around with their banners.

“I had to stay there in the Savoy, so I really appreciated it, I got [to stay for] a week – that was long ago.”

She celebrated the CBE – along with her and her twin sister’s birthday, which is in February – with a family gathering of 11 people.

She is writing an autobiography titled Born To Be Hanged, which she says she may self-publish.

Ms Pizzey said her father was previously made an OBE for his work as a consul.