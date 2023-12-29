OBE is ‘icing on a very lovely cake’, says veteran DJ Tony Blackburn

Veteran broadcaster Tony Blackburn has described being made an OBE in the New Year Honours as “the icing on a very lovely cake” after almost six decades in the “best job” on BBC and commercial radio stations.

The 80-year-old, who became a household name as the first DJ on BBC Radio 1 when it launched in 1967, is honoured for his services to broadcasting and charity.

In a statement given to the PA news agency, Blackburn said: “Receiving this honour is truly unexpected and very humbling.

Tony Blackburn presenting his Radio 1 programme in 1972 (PA)

“When I first replied to a New Musical Express advert looking for DJs, back in 1964, I never imagined that nearly 60 years later, I would still be doing something I love so much.

“To still be in a radio studio a few times a week, being welcomed in to so many listeners’ homes, sharing mine and their memories, and playing the music I love is simply wonderful.

“To be recognised for my work in broadcasting in this way is testament to all those I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the years, on both the BBC and in commercial radio.

“It really is the best job and to receive this award is the icing on a very lovely cake.”

Tony Blackburn was crowded king of the jungle on I’m A Celebrity in 2002 (PA)

Born in Guildford, Blackburn rose to fame as a DJ on pirate broadcaster Radio Caroline South in 1964, before joining Radio London where he introduced the first soul programme in the UK.

Blackburn later became the first voice on BBC Radio 1 when it began broadcasting on September 30, 1967 with his breakfast show. In the same year, he began his run as a regular presenter on popular TV programme Top Of The Pops.

Blackburn, who hosted his breakfast show until 1974 when he took over the morning show, remained with BBC Radio 1 until 1984 and in his time changed the face of British music.

The DJ spent time at BBC London, where it is said he commercialised soul music, leaving in 1988 to join Capital Radio to launch its Gold Station, where he presented his soul shows until December 2002.

Tony Blackburn during celebrations marking his 50 years in radio, in 2014 (PA)

In the same year, he appeared on the first series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and was crowned king of the jungle by hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

His other TV appearances include hosting his own show Time For Blackburn in 1968.

After stints at different radio networks, Blackburn returned to BBC Radio 2 in 2010 to take over its long-serving Pick Of The Pops programme, and he currently hosts Sounds Of The 60s and Golden Hour.

Blackburn also recorded his own music, hitting the UK singles chart with So Much Love, which was his highest placing track peaking at number 31 in 1968, It’s Only Love a year later, and featuring on The Wurzels’ I Am A Cider Drinker in 2007.

Helen Thomas, head of BBC Radio 2, said: “Everyone at BBC Radio 2 is thrilled that Tony is receiving this wonderful recognition for his remarkable contribution to broadcasting, which goes back to the earliest days of pirate radio right through the decades to the present.”