Archbishop of Canterbury recognised by King for his coronation role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Archbishop of Canterbury recognised by King for his coronation role

By Press Association
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has been honoured (PA)
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has been honoured (PA)

The King has made the Archbishop of Canterbury a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) in recognition of his prominent role in the coronation.

Justin Welby anointed and crowned Charles during the ceremony on May 6 at Westminster Abbey, as the world watched the King fulfil his destiny.

Awards under the RVO are in the King’s gift and are bestowed independently of Downing Street to people who have served the monarch or the royal family in a personal way.

King Charles III coronation
The King is crowned with St Edward’s Crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury (Aaron Chown/PA)

A number of leading figures from the arts to the military, who contributed to the coronation, have also been recognised by the King.

A BBC documentary about Charles screened on Boxing Day gave an insight into the preparations for the coronation, filming behind the scenes and showing the King and Archbishop rehearsing together and sharing a joke.

Charles was shown laughing and shaking his head when the senior cleric forgot his words at one point, and the Archbishop said later: “I have a memory that is probably about as good as our spaniel’s – in other words, zero.”

Archbishop Welby followed the longstanding tradition of commissioning new coronation liturgy – the prayers and actions of the coronation service – which had the theme “Called To Serve”.

The archbishop chaired an advisory group of theology, constitutional history and inter-faith relationships experts to draft the service, produced in close consultation with the King and the Government.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Dean of Westminster David Hoyle has been honoured (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Representatives from the nation’s faith communities – leaders from Jewish, Hindu, Sikh, Muslim and Buddhist groups – played an active role in the coronation in an historic first.

New ground was broken in other areas, from the inclusion of female bishops the first time, to the use of Welsh, Scottish Gaelic and Irish Gaelic languages.

But the controversial “Homage Of The People” element of the service was toned down with the Archbishop inviting a show of support from the congregation rather than a call to those in the Abbey and elsewhere to swear allegiance to the King.

Dr David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, who officiated during the coronation – delivering St Edward’s Crown to the Archbishop – was made a Knight Commander of the RVO while his colleague Paul Baumann, Westminster Abbey’s receiver-general, equivalent to a chief executive, was made a lieutenant of the RVO.

The Royal Opera House’s music director Sir Antonio Pappano, who conducted the coronation orchestra, was made a Commander, and Colonel Jeremy Bagshaw, who in his former role as chief of staff at Army Headquarters London District oversaw the ceremonial role of the Household Division during the event, has become a Lieutenant.

The RVOs are part of the wider New Year honours and named among the recipients was Claire van Straubenzee, the mother of the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex’s late friend Henry van Straubenzee, who was killed in a 2002 car crash.

Mrs van Straubenzee co-founded a memorial fund named after her son, which William and Harry support as patrons, and was awarded an MBE for her charity’s work supporting education institutions in Uganda.