Archbishop of Canterbury recognised by King for his coronation role

The King has made the Archbishop of Canterbury a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) in recognition of his prominent role in the coronation.

Justin Welby anointed and crowned Charles during the ceremony on May 6 at Westminster Abbey, as the world watched the King fulfil his destiny.

Awards under the RVO are in the King’s gift and are bestowed independently of Downing Street to people who have served the monarch or the royal family in a personal way.

The King is crowned with St Edward’s Crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury (Aaron Chown/PA)

A number of leading figures from the arts to the military, who contributed to the coronation, have also been recognised by the King.

A BBC documentary about Charles screened on Boxing Day gave an insight into the preparations for the coronation, filming behind the scenes and showing the King and Archbishop rehearsing together and sharing a joke.

Charles was shown laughing and shaking his head when the senior cleric forgot his words at one point, and the Archbishop said later: “I have a memory that is probably about as good as our spaniel’s – in other words, zero.”

Archbishop Welby followed the longstanding tradition of commissioning new coronation liturgy – the prayers and actions of the coronation service – which had the theme “Called To Serve”.

The archbishop chaired an advisory group of theology, constitutional history and inter-faith relationships experts to draft the service, produced in close consultation with the King and the Government.

Dean of Westminster David Hoyle has been honoured (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Representatives from the nation’s faith communities – leaders from Jewish, Hindu, Sikh, Muslim and Buddhist groups – played an active role in the coronation in an historic first.

New ground was broken in other areas, from the inclusion of female bishops the first time, to the use of Welsh, Scottish Gaelic and Irish Gaelic languages.

But the controversial “Homage Of The People” element of the service was toned down with the Archbishop inviting a show of support from the congregation rather than a call to those in the Abbey and elsewhere to swear allegiance to the King.

Dr David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, who officiated during the coronation – delivering St Edward’s Crown to the Archbishop – was made a Knight Commander of the RVO while his colleague Paul Baumann, Westminster Abbey’s receiver-general, equivalent to a chief executive, was made a lieutenant of the RVO.

The Royal Opera House’s music director Sir Antonio Pappano, who conducted the coronation orchestra, was made a Commander, and Colonel Jeremy Bagshaw, who in his former role as chief of staff at Army Headquarters London District oversaw the ceremonial role of the Household Division during the event, has become a Lieutenant.

The RVOs are part of the wider New Year honours and named among the recipients was Claire van Straubenzee, the mother of the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex’s late friend Henry van Straubenzee, who was killed in a 2002 car crash.

Mrs van Straubenzee co-founded a memorial fund named after her son, which William and Harry support as patrons, and was awarded an MBE for her charity’s work supporting education institutions in Uganda.