Man charged with murder of ‘Good Samaritan’ Chris Marriott in Sheffield

A man has been charged with the murder of father-of-two Chris Marriott, 46, who died after being hit by a car while trying to help a stranger in Sheffield.

A 32-year-old woman remains in hospital in a serious condition following the incident, South Yorkshire Police said.

A police statement said: “Hassan Jhangur, 23, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield was arrested and has since been charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder.

“He remains in police custody and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (December 30).”