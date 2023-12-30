New petrol cars could cost owners £700 a year more to run than EVs – analysis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New petrol cars could cost owners £700 a year more to run than EVs – analysis

By Press Association
New petrol cars could cost their owners around £700 a year more to run than electric models, according to new analysis.

This would lead to a “petrol premium” worth an estimated £10,000 over the expected 14-year lifetime of each vehicle, non-profit organisation the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) said.

The analysis is based on the top 10 selling petrol cars of the year – such as the Vauxhall Corsa, Mini and Nissan Juke – compared with electric vehicle (EV) equivalents.

The price of fuel compared with charging an electric battery was the main reason for the cost difference, but other factors taken into account included vehicle excise duty and servicing.

Higher purchase costs of new electric cars is cited as one of the main reasons some people are reluctant to switch from petrol models.

But recent analysis by investment bank Goldman Sachs predicted that battery prices will fall by around 40% from 2022 to 2025 – partly due to a reduction in the cost of raw materials – which will reduce the price disparity with traditionally-fuelled new cars.

Under the Government’s zero-emission vehicles mandate, at least 22% of new cars sold by each manufacturer in the UK next year must be zero-emission, which generally means pure electric.

The threshold will rise annually until it reaches 100% by 2035.

Failure to abide by the rule or make use of flexibilities – such as carrying over allowances from previous years – will result in a requirement to pay the Government £15,000 per polluting car sold above the limits.

ECIU transport analyst Colin Walker said: “With drivers being hit by a £700 petrol premium, a switch to an EV will see a quick return on the investment made.

“However, since less than 20% of car sales in the UK are for new vehicles, it’s the growth of the second-hand EV market that is critical if more families are to be able to access the cheaper driving than comes from EV ownership.

“With the ZEV mandate coming into force next year, more new EVs will be sold which, in turn, will result in more EVs making their way onto the second-hand market in the years to come.”

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “For many drivers, the idea of considering the total cost of running a car throughout its life, rather than just thinking about the upfront cost, might seem like a strange concept, especially for the majority of people who acquire used rather than new cars.

“But as this study shows, when you do the sums electric vehicles can be so much cheaper to keep on the road, and of course there’s also the huge environmental benefits of driving a car that has no tailpipe emissions.

“It remains the case that more needs to be done to reduce the cost of acquiring electric cars in the first place, so they become a more natural choice for people.

“We urge the Government, in March’s Budget, to reintroduce a form of the plug-in car grant aimed at the cheaper end of the new electric car market to stimulate demand, as well as cut VAT on public chargers to match to domestic rate to make charging more affordable.”

The grant, which was scrapped in June 2022, enabled people to claim up to £1,500 towards the cost of a plug-in car costing less than £32,000.

Earlier this week the AA said the chances of an EV breakdown being caused by running out of power has reached a record low.

Just 2.3% of the EV callouts it received in the year to the end of October were due to batteries having limited or no charge, the company said.

This is down from 8.3% in 2015 and 4.3% in 2021.

The AA attributed the decrease to the public charging network becoming larger and more reliable, improved range on newer EVs and better education and information for drivers.

It predicted that range anxiety, whereby EV drivers are concerned they will no have enough power to complete their journey, will become “a thing of the past”.