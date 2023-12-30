Penny Mordaunt tells BBC she channelled Betty Boothroyd for coronation role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Penny Mordaunt tells BBC she channelled Betty Boothroyd for coronation role

By Press Association
The Tory MP had a ceremonial role in proceedings as Lord President of the Council (Yui Mok/PA)
Penny Mordaunt said she wanted to offer a strong and powerful message to girls and young women with her ceremonial role in the King’s coronation, in the same way former speaker Baroness Betty Boothroyd did for her generation.

As Lord President of the Council, Conservative MP Ms Mordaunt was responsible for bearing the Sword of State and presenting the Jewelled Sword of Offering to Charles at his coronation – the first time the duty had been carried out by a woman.

The 50-year-old, who is also the Leader of the House of Commons, sparked interest on social media wearing a custom-made teal outfit with a matching cape and headband with gold feather embroidery.

King Charles III coronation
Penny Mordaunt carried the Sword of State in the procession through Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation ceremony (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ms Mordaunt told TV presenter Kirsty Wark on BBC Two documentary Lives Well Lived that she had received hundreds of pictures of herself from the historical event, held at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

“I think sometimes the power of an image, seeing a woman doing a particular role and being strong has a huge impact on the aspirations of young women,” she said.

Ms Mordaunt also spoke about the impact that “confident and grounded” Lady Boothroyd, the first woman speaker of the House of Commons, had on young women.

“She taught us to make every day count and it didn’t matter if you were Conservative, Liberal Democrat, SNP or Labour.

“She was a megastar … we’d come away either laughing or she’d given us a fantastic piece of advice.”

Baroness Betty Boothroyd
Baroness Betty Boothroyd was the first woman speaker of the House of Commons (Victoria Jones/PA)

Born in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, Lady Boothroyd was elected to be the first female speaker by her fellow MPs in 1992 and served in the post for eight years.

The BBC Two documentary airing on Saturday evening looks back at Lady Boothroyd’s life, while also exploring the lives of Tina Turner, Sir Bobby Charlton, Glenda Jackson and Sir Michael Parkinson, who all died this year.

Lady Boothroyd died in February at the age of 93 and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described her as a “remarkable woman”.

The programme will also show Calendar Girls actress Celia Imrie reveal private photographs of her and late actress and former MP Ms Jackson when they were on a world tour of Hedda Gabler in the 1970s.

Ms Imrie, who was the tea girl, said: “Her face was an amazing picture of strength. She was fierce … like a lioness on our behalf.”

Lives Well Lived airs on BBC Two at 7pm on Saturday.