Third man dead after house fire which killed two others in London

By Press Association
Three men have died after a fire at a property in Croydon, London (Yui Mok/PA)
Three men have died after a fire at a property in Croydon, London (Yui Mok/PA)

A third man has died after a house fire which killed two other men in south London.

Another man is in a critical condition following the blaze which destroyed a two-storey, end-of-terrace house in Croydon on Friday night.

Scotland Yard said emergency services were called to Sanderstead Road where two men, one of whom is thought to have been in his 40s, were declared dead.

A third man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Saturday afternoon.

Police believe they are all Polish nationals but are still working to confirm who they are and inform their families.

Two other men took themselves to hospital.

One has been discharged, but the other, thought to be in his 30s, is suffering life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated by police and the London Fire Brigade.

Croydon fire
Firefighters outside the property on Sanderstead Road, Croydon, where the men died (Yui Mok/PA)

Chief Inspector Imran Asghar, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “This is an extremely sad incident, which has led to the deaths of three men, while a fourth man remains in hospital in a critical condition.

“My colleagues have made significant progress towards confirming the identities of the men and providing support to their families.

“This process is ongoing. At this stage, I understand that the three men who have died were Polish nationals, as are the other two men who attended hospital.

“Inquiries by specialist police and fire investigators are under way to establish the cause of the fire.”

Anyone with information is requested to call police on 101 quoting reference number 7129/29DEC23.