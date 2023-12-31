Waving King and Queen attend New Year’s Eve Sandringham church service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Waving King and Queen attend New Year’s Eve Sandringham church service

By Press Association
The King greets members of the public as they leave a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham (PA)
The King and Queen waved at a crowd of onlookers as they arrived for a New Year’s Eve church service.

Charles and Camilla were greeted by the Bishop of Norwich, the Right Reverend Graham Usher, and Reverend Canon Dr Paul Rhys Williams at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Sunday morning.

Members of the public were photographed being searched by police as they waited to catch a glimpse of the royals.

Royals attend church service
The King and Queen are greeted by the Bishop of Norwich and Reverend Canon Dr Paul Rhys Williams (Joe Giddens/PA)

Charles and Camilla, who was wearing a light blue coat and hat and black gloves, were both clutching unopened umbrellas and smiled and waved at royal fans.

It comes after the royal family marked Christmas Day by attending the traditional festive church service on the King’s Sandringham estate.

Royals attend church service
The King and Queen (Joe Giddens/PA)

For the second year in succession, the disgraced Duke of York walked from Sandringham to church with the family, while is ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York appeared in public at Sandringham for the first time in years, walking beside him and smiling broadly at the press.

Among the Christmas Day group were the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Zara and Mike Tindal, with daughters Mia and Lena.

Andrew’s daughters also attended the Christmas Day service with their husbands, Princess Beatrice with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Eugenie with Jack Brooksbank.

The late Queen regularly attended Sunday services while staying at Sandringham.