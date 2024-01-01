Almost half of road deaths were vulnerable road users as crash toll spikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Almost half of road deaths were vulnerable road users as crash toll spikes

By Press Association
Concern has been expressed after vulnerable road users made up half the increased crash death toll in Northern Ireland (PA)
Concern has been expressed after vulnerable road users made up half the increased crash death toll in Northern Ireland (PA)

Concern has been expressed after vulnerable road users made up half the increased crash death toll in Northern Ireland.

Some 71 people died on the roads in the region in 2023, an increase from 54 in 2022 and 50 in 2021.

The total includes 19 pedestrians, 22 drivers, 10 passengers, two pedal cyclists and 13 motorcyclists, according to PSNI figures.

The deaths included three close to Christmas, with pedestrian Darren Rooney killed in Co Down on Friday December 29 while an 18-year-old man died following a collision in north Belfast on December 22, and Lydia Ross, 21, died in Co Londonderry after a crash on Thursday December 28.

The Department for Infrastructure and PSNI have issued a joint safety appeal urging all road users to share the responsibility for road safety in 2024.

Lydia Ross death
Lydia Ross, 21, who died after a road crash in Co Londonderry (Family handout/PA)

The department’s permanent secretary Dr Denis McMahon said 69 people had had their lives cut short by December 28, while hundreds more were seriously injured on the roads.

“I wish to offer my sincere sympathies to all those who have lost loved ones and to those who endure life-changing injuries through road collisions,” he said.

“Evidence shows that most road deaths are avoidable, as more than nine in 10 deaths and serious injuries are due to human error.

“We all share the responsibility for road safety. So if you are driving, slow down, pay attention and look out for other road users, leave the mobile phone alone, always wear a seatbelt and never, ever drink or take drugs and drive.

“What is particularly shocking this year is the high number of deaths of some of the most vulnerable road users – motorcyclists and pedestrians.

“If you are a driver, help protect more vulnerable road users by slowing down and paying attention. If you are walking, please always be aware of your surroundings and if walking at night please ensure you can be seen. And if you are a cyclist or motorcyclist, please ensure you put your safety first. By each and every road user taking personal responsibility, we are likely to see a reduction in the number of people being killed or seriously injured.

“As we start a new year, please resolve to help prevent collisions and save lives by slowing down and paying attention.”

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson said reducing road deaths and injuries is a priority for police.

“We hope that our new initiative, which highlights that people who sadly die on our roads are more than just a statistic, will offer people the guidance and information they need to ensure they always reach their destination safely,” he said.

“This number is simply horrific and I appeal to all road users to learn about the steps they can take to keep themselves and others safe on our roads.

“As well as deaths, many people have suffered serious and life-changing injuries, demonstrating that as a society, road safety is something that needs to be taken more seriously.”