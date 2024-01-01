Micheal Martin says it is not feasible to ban children from social media

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Micheal Martin says it is not feasible to ban children from social media

By Press Association
Party leader Micheal Martin addresses the Fianna Fail annual conference (Brian Lawless/PA)
Party leader Micheal Martin addresses the Fianna Fail annual conference (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin has said it is not feasible to ban children from using social media, but said the government could be stronger in warning of its hazards.

The Tanaiste was asked about whether Ireland would give consideration to social media restrictions for young people following reports that the UK Government was considering a similar move.

The UK’s science minister has publicly said the reports of plans requiring teenagers to get their parents’ permission before setting up an account on sites such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok is just “speculation”.

Speaking as part of an end-of-year interview, Mr Martin said he wanted to see more examples of schools agreeing a social media “contract” on how to use social media, but said that telling people what to do doesn’t always work.

“There is merit in restricting the use of mobile phones within the school day and within schools themselves,” the Cork South-Central TD said.

“I’ve referenced before a very good example of how in a school in a particular school in Rochestown in Cork, the parents, the pupils and the teachers, facilitated by an educational psychologist, agreed a contract in terms of how to use to social media.

“I would like to see models like that rolled out more, because that’s a more informed, educated approach in the sense that you’re engaging young children in the challenges and opportunities of social media, but in a way that enables them to be decision-makers as well and and also articulate their concerns, to hear their voices.

“Policy on children has evolved over 30 years.

“When I was a minister for health, we developed the first children’s office and people looked at me askance when we actually started surveying children or talking to children, and asking children to give their opinion.

“And we had a children’s Dail na nOg, the children’s parliament, all of that has become normal now, whereas 30 years ago, or 20 years ago, sorry, it wasn’t seen as a normal thing to do.

“So I think we need to be careful about just banning outright access to social media.

“I do believe in terms of concentration and focus, there’s a lot of merit in saying to children in particular, when you’re in school you don’t need a mobile phone, and you don’t need to be accessing social media, and enjoy the school day with your colleagues.

“Again, I don’t see any feasible route to banning children or young people from social media in the modern era, I think there have to be proper checks and balances and over sites and so on, to restrict access to those, yes certainly.

“I think we need to work carefully and sensibly on that agenda.”

Children
A child holding a mobile telephone (David Cheskin/AP)

Asked whether children should be a certain age before mobile phones are bought for them, Mr Martin said he would not be prescriptive to the different situations families are in.

“I’m not going to make decisions for parents in that specific, precise way at all.

“Every situation is different, families are different too in terms of children’s development and so forth, but I think we could, in terms of broad guidelines to the public, those are areas where we can help parents to make decisions and take informed decisions.

“We drew up guidelines in the past on bullying, for example, so we need to be stronger in the messaging and communications as to the hazards that can occur, just as we do in terms of food and in other areas.

“But again, very often being overly prescriptive, or directing people or saying to people ‘this is what you should or shouldn’t do’, doesn’t necessarily work.”