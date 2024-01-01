Taoiseach refuses to change lifestyle despite heightened threat from far right

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taoiseach refuses to change lifestyle despite heightened threat from far right

By Press Association
The Taoiseach has vowed not change his lifestyle despite being warned of a heightened risk to his safety from far-right extremists (PA)
The Taoiseach has vowed not change his lifestyle despite being warned of a heightened risk to his safety from far-right extremists.

Leo Varadkar said he would not give in to those who seek to intimidate politicians as he ruled out entering some form of security bubble.

Last year saw several events that raised concerns around the safety of elected representatives in Ireland.

There were a number of arrests outside the Oireachtas parliament in Dublin in September as far-right protesters heckled and threatened TDs, senators and staff members and tried to blockade an entrance.

Dublin city centre incident
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has warned the Taoiseach of a heightened risk to his personal safety (PA)

A mocked-up hanging gallows adorned with pictures of prominent politicians, including Mr Varadkar, was brought to the gates of the national parliament.

Demonstrators have also protested outside some politicians’ homes, with Mr Varadkar again a target.

The scenes of violence on the streets of Dublin on November 23 during a far right-influenced riot have further intensified safety concerns for elected representatives.

At his end-of-year media briefing, Mr Varadkar was asked about the risk to politicians and whether recent events have forced him to change his routine or habits.

Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to the media at his end of year briefing (Niall Carson/PA)

“To be honest, I’ve kind of refused to change my life,” he said.

“And, you know, I have been advised by the Garda Commissioner (Drew Harris) that the threat is higher and the risk to my personal safety is real. And that is the case for other ministers too. You’ll know the Garda Commissioner has taken the decision to extend Garda protection to all members of cabinet, including the chief whip (Hildegarde Naughton) and Minister (Pippa) Hackett and Minister (Jack) Chambers, and that’s based on security assessments that the risk to politicians in terms of our safety is heightened.

“But I haven’t changed the way I live my life, nor will I.

“First of all, I’m not going to give in to it and, secondly, you know, I see how other countries operate where politicians, ministers, prime ministers live in a security bubble and… really forget what it’s like just to do normal things and live a normal life.

“And I don’t want to stop doing that, just for my own personal sense of being who I am. But, secondly, I don’t think it’d be a good thing for the country.

“You know, so I’ll keep on going to the cinema, I’ll keep on going to restaurants and bars, I’ll keep going to the gym and I’m not willing to have that changed.”