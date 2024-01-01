In Pictures: Revellers welcome 2024 across the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

In Pictures: Revellers welcome 2024 across the UK

By Press Association
(left to right) Sophia Strang 9, with sister Scarlett Strang 10, during the Hogmanay New Year celebrations in Edinburgh. Picture date: Sunday December 31, 2023.
(left to right) Sophia Strang 9, with sister Scarlett Strang 10, during the Hogmanay New Year celebrations in Edinburgh. Picture date: Sunday December 31, 2023.

Revellers have gathered across the UK to welcome in the new year.

Weather warnings for wind and rain had been issued for parts of England and Wales for New Year’s Eve, with people urged to pack a rain jacket for the countdown.

Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye (Aaron Chown/PA)
Fireworks explode over Edinburgh Castle (Jane Barlow/PA)

But crowds flocked to organised events in London and other cities, such as Edinburgh and Newcastle, to enjoy spectacular fireworks and light shows.

The crowd get their pictures of the fireworks over the London Eye in central London during the new year celebrations (Victoria Jones/PA)
People at the London Eye in central London during the new year celebrations (Victoria Jones/PA)
Revellers in central London ahead of midnight (Victoria Jones/PA)
Welcoming in 2024 on the banks of the Thames in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Visitors from Brazil ahead of the celebrations (Jane Barlow/PA)
Visitors from Spain ahead of Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Laser lights projected onto the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art in Gateshead (Owen Humphreys/PA)
University students from Japan in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Mia Hickey and Soirse Daly watch performers at Dublin Castle (Brian Lawless/PA)
People watch performers during the new year celebrations (Brian Lawless/PA)
Performers during the new year celebrations (Brian Lawless/PA)