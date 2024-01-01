What the papers say – January 1

New Year’s Day newspapers herald the arrival of 2024 with a range of topics on their front pages.

If you dread airport security, The Times brings good news as it says facial recognition scans will see travellers from 50 different nationalities go without passports at UK airports.

TIMES: No need for a passport under new border plan

The Daily Mail also focuses on passports, revealing 259 applications were approved in 2022 to change the “sex marker” on British travel documents.

DAILY MAIL: Revealed: gender change loophole on UK passports

The Daily Mirror concentrates on the results of a poll which shows the British public has made up its mind on assisted dying.

The Daily Express focuses on frustrated people “crammed” into five-minute appointment slots with their doctors.

The i says police officers across England and Wales are conducting hundreds of lie detector tests to make decisions on suspects.



The i says Police forces growing use of lie detector tests maybe unlawful

The Guardian runs a piece on a health initiative linking pollution data to patient files to better understand the full picture of child and youth health at Great Ormond Street.



GUARDIAN: Doctors told to consider risk of air pollution

The Daily Telegraph focuses on an article penned by Defence Secretary Grant Schapps, who said the UK was “willing to take direct action” to protect the shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

The Daily Telegraph: 'Shapps: UK ready to attack Houthi rebels'

And the Daily Star says the nation will guzzle 400 million pints this month as people shun Dry January.